Netflix has successfully established itself as a culturally ubiquitous titan of the entertainment industry, producing and hosting hundreds of high-quality movies and TV series. In particular, Netflix has produced and distributed some of the most acclaimed horror films of the 2010s and 2020s, with its streaming model allowing easy access for genre fans from their own homes.

Rewatchability is an underrated positive quality of horror films, as some can lose their impact after audiences become wise to the timing of their jumpscares. However, if a movie provides a pervasively creepy horror atmosphere, a twist that completely recontextualizes its story, or is simply a consistently fun watch, it can hold up wonderfully upon multiple viewings. In line with this criteria, these are the most rewatchable horror films made by or distributed by Netflix.

10 'The Perfection' (2018)

Directed by Richard Shepard

Directed by Richard Shepard, The Perfection is a 2018 psychological horror film. It follows Charlotte (Allison Williams) and Lizzie (Logan Browning), two cellists who begin a relationship during a trip across China in association with their prestigious music academy. However, as Lizzie's health begins to deteriorate dramatically, Charlotte reveals herself to have an ulterior motive for becoming involved in the relationship.

Focusing on the lesbian relationship between its two main characters, The Perfection is a great example of complex and interesting sapphic representation in horror. The film tackles difficult themes of trauma and abuse, as well as the struggles of healing from one's dark past. With a shocking twist at the midpoint that recontextualizes everything that precedes it, The Perfection has strong rewatch value and appears completely different upon a second viewing.

9 'The Babysitter' (2017)

Directed by McG

Directed by McG, The Babysitter is a 2017 teen slasher with strong black comedy elements. The film follows Cole (Judah Lewis), a bullied and introverted 12-year-old boy who is accidentally plunged into the middle of a satanic conspiracy when he sees his beautiful and popular babysitter, Bee (Samara Weaving), committing a human sacrifice ritual with her friends. Cole's discovery that Bee and her friends are members of an evil cult places both himself and the cultists in great jeopardy, leading to some highly entertaining carnage.

One of Netflix's best films for Halloween movie marathons, The Babysitter is an effective crowdpleaser for both teen and adult audiences. Anchored by Samara Weaving's charismatic and sinister performance as Bee, The Babysitter is a funny and thrilling horror film. With its relatively light tone and vibrant cast of enjoyable characters, the film is extremely enjoyable.

8 'Sister Death' (2023)

Directed by Paco Plaza

The prequel to 2017's Verónica, Sister Death is a Spanish 2023 supernatural nunsploitation horror film directed and co-written by Paco Plaza. The film follows novice Sister Narcisa (Aria Bedmar), who begins working as a teacher in a former Catholic convent. Narcisa, who is naturally sensitive to religious and supernatural anomalies, soon notices a ghostly presence haunting the convent that relates to a horrific secret hidden by many of the other nuns.

Sister Death is a gem of nunsploitation horror, being genuinely frightening due to its ghostly imagery and containing shocking moments of body horror. However, the film also tells a surprisingly moving story about women's ability to overcome the traumas of the past with the help of others' kindness, leading to a satisfying climax as Narcisa faces the convent's dark past. Cathartic and creepy, Sister Death is a strong and rewatchable Netflix horror film.

7 'Hush' (2016)

Directed by Mike Flanagan

Hush is a 2016 home invasion horror film directed by Mike Flanagan, who co-wrote the screenplay with star Kate Siegel. The film follows Maddie (Siegel), an author who is deaf and mute, as she is the victim of a home invasion at the hands of a mysterious masked killer (John Gallagher Jr). Disadvantaged by her inability to hear her attacker or scream for help, Maddie is forced to fight back and save herself from certain death.

A grounded slasher film, Hush draws its horror from the vulnerability of its central protagonist, played excellently by Mike Flanagan's frequent collaborator and wife, Kate Siegel. The added element of Maddie's disability creates incredible tension, giving the typical home invasion premise a much-needed refresh. Tightly directed at a breezy 81 minutes, Hush offers new surprises with each rewatch. Unfortunately, the film is no longer available on Netflix because the distribution deal expired, meaning the service lost one of its best horror movies.

6 'The Ritual' (2018)

Directed by David Bruckner

Directed by David Bruckner, The Ritual is a British 2018 folk horror film adapted from Adam Nevill's 2011 novel. It follows a group of friends who decide to hike through the Swedish woodlands in honor of their deceased friend, Rob (Paul Reid). As they begin their trip, however, the men notice strange symbols and occult imagery that hints towards the nearby presence of a mysterious cult based on folkloric traditions.

David Bruckner is one of the best horror directors currently working, with a strong mastery of tension-building and spooky imagery that is exemplified perfectly in The Ritual. In addition, the film features a sinister sound design and a highly unique and striking creature that will be sure to compel and frighten audiences. The Ritual is an intelligent and well-acted supernatural folk horror that holds up extremely well on repeat viewings.

5 'Cam' (2018)

Directed by Daniel Goldhaber

Cam is a 2018 psychological horror film directed by Daniel Goldhaber and written by Isa Mazzei, based in part on Mazzei's experiences in online cam work. The film follows Alice (Madeline Brewer), a successful cam model who is horrified to discover that her account has been seized by a mysterious doppelgänger. Determined to get her online identity back, Alice begins investigating who or what has stolen her likeness and becomes consumed by obsession.

One of the best films in the "tech horror" subgenre, Cam incorporates elements of cosmic horror through the creepy and unknowable entity that has stolen Alice's appearance and online life. Madeline Brewer's dual performances as Alice and her doppelgänger are phenomenal, drawing audience sympathy for Alice while being downright sinister as the antagonistic force. Thrilling, unique and intelligently written, Cam is a highly engaging horror movie that invites repeated viewing.

4 'Gerald's Game' (2017)

Directed by Mike Flanagan

Gerald's Game is a 2017 psychological horror film directed and co-written by Mike Flanagan and adapted from Stephen King's 1992 novel. The film follows Jessie (Carla Gugino), a woman who is left to fend for herself after her husband Gerald (Bruce Greenwood) dies and leaves her handcuffed to the bed. Forced to confront both her terrifying present situation and her childhood trauma, Jessie has to consider the unthinkable in order to escape.

One of the most chilling horror films about marriage, Gerald's Game explores Jessie's journey to leave the cycle of abuse she has been forced into since childhood, symbolizing her escape from toxic relationships through the horrific scenario of escaping from her handcuffs. Once viewers have become accustomed to the initial shock of the film's gore, there is a great depth that makes Gerald's Game perfect for rewatches.

3 'Creep' (2014)

Directed by Patrick Brice

Directed and co-written by Patrick Brice, Creep is a 2014 found-footage horror film. The film is a two-hander between videographer Aaron (Brice) and Josef (Mark Duplass), a terminally ill man who has hired Aaron to document his life. The dynamic between the two is uneasy from the start but quickly becomes deeply sinister as Josef reveals terrifying details about his personal life that make Aaron believe he may be in peril.

Creep is intense, anxiety-inducing, and darkly comedic, with Duplass' performance perfectly capturing the wild oscillation of Josef's mood and the unpredictability of his behavior. Placing the audience in Aaron's shoes through its found footage camera work, the film creates a pervasive sense of danger throughout its short runtime that keeps audiences on the edge of their seat even in scenes of simple conversation. Remaining just as effective on repeat viewings, Creep is one of Netflix's most underappreciated yet effective horror films.

2 'His House' (2020)

Directed by Remi Weekes

His House is a 2020 British supernatural horror film written and directed by Remi Weekes. The film follows Rial (Wunmi Mosaku) and Bol (Sope Dirisu), a couple from South Sudan seeking refuge in the UK. Soon, they find their new life sabotaged when they are plagued by supernatural occurrences related to the tragic death of their daughter Nyagak (Malaika Abigaba), who died while they fled their home country.

The film uses its haunted house plot to explore the ways that guilt and trauma can echo throughout people's lives, even when they attempt to reinvent themselves. Frightening and politically relevant, His House features realistic insights into the prejudice experienced by refugees living in England, as well as showing terrifying ghostly imagery, making it a layered and intelligent horror film. With a shocking plot twist at the film's climax, His House is totally different upon a second viewing, making it one of Netflix's most rewatchable horror films.

1 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' (2021)

Directed by Charlie Kaufman

Written and directed by acclaimed screenwriter and filmmaker Charlie Kaufman, I'm Thinking of Ending Things is a surreal psychological horror film based on Iain Reid's 2016 novel of the same name. The film follows an unnamed young woman (Jessie Buckley) who takes a road trip with her boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) and considers ending their relationship. When they arrive at his parents' (David Thewlis and Toni Collette) house, the film becomes increasingly metaphorical, and it becomes apparent that things are not as they initially appear.

One of Jessie Buckley's best films, I'm Thinking of Ending Things is an immaculately acted and deeply intelligent film. It derives its horror from an overwhelming sense of the uncanny, consistently unsettling its audience and leaving viewers searching for clues to unravel its meaning until its devastating climax. Due to its layered and surreal narrative, I'm Thinking of Ending Things is highly rewarding upon repeat viewings, making it one of Netflix's most evergreen efforts.

