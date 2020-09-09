Netflix and Chills 2020 Includes ‘The Babysitter’ Sequel, ‘Ratched’, and ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’

Just like a jump scare, you might think Spooky Season is right around the corner but Spooky Season is actually here, right now, behind you! Netflix understands it’s time to get our horror on and released its new fright-filled line-up for Netflix and Chills 2020. The slate is pretty diverse in terms of intensity, so whether you’re looking for a gory ghoul-fest or something to keep the kiddos occupied during pumpkin carving, you’ll find something here.

Check out the full line-up and all the pertinent details below. If you want to get started on your scare-a-thon right this very second, here are the best horror movies currently streaming on Netflix.

‘The Babysitter: Killer Queen’

Release Date: September 10

Director: McG

Cast: Judah Lewis, Emily Alyn Lind, Jenna Ortega, Robbie Amell, Andrew Bachelor, Leslie Bibb, Hana Mae Lee, Bella Thorne, Ken Marino, Chris Wylde, Carl McDowell, Juliocesar Chavez, Maximilian Acevedo, Jennifer Foster, Helen Hong

Synopsis: Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole continues to be haunted by the horrific events of that night. Everyone in his life thinks he has lost his mind since Bee and all of her friends disappeared, making Cole’s story hard to believe. He is still hopelessly smitten with his best friend and next door neighbor Melanie – the only one who believes his story – who convinces him to forget the past and come to a party thrown at a nearby lake. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil and survive the night.

The Paramedic

Release Date: September 16

Director: Carles Torras

Cast: Mario Casas, Déborah François, Guillermo Pfening, Celso Bugallo, Pol Monen, Raúl Jiménez and María Rodríguez

Synopsis: After an accident leaves him confined to a wheelchair and wallowing in depression unable to face his new life, Angel decides to channel his rage, getting even with those who, in his eyes, have betrayed him. Particularly the woman who left him when he needed her the most.

Ratched

Release Date: September 18

Creator: Evan Romanski

Cast: Sarah Paulson, Jon Jon Briones, Judy Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Finn Wittrock, Sharon Stone, Charlie Carver

Synopsis: From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, RATCHED is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

The Binding

Release Date: October 2

Director: Domenico de Feudis

Cast: Domenico De Feudis, Davide Orsini, and Daniele Cosci

Starring: Mia Maestro, Riccardo Scamarcio, Mariella Lo Sardo, Giulia Patrignani, Federica Rosellini, and Raffaella D’Avella

Synopsis: While visiting her fiancé’s mother in southern Italy, a woman must fight the mysterious and malevolent curse intent on claiming her daughter.

Vampires vs. The Bronx

Release Date: October 2

Director: Oz Rodriguez

Cast: Jaden Michael, Gerald W. Jones III, Gregory Diaz IV, Sarah Gadon, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Shea Whigham, Coco Jones, Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez, Chris Redd, Vladimir Caamaño, Jeremie Harris, Adam David Thompson, Judy Marte, Richard Bekins, and Zoe Saldaña

Synopsis: A group of young friends from the Bronx fight to save their neighborhood from a band of vampires.

Hubie Halloween

Release Date: October 7

Director: Steven Brill

Cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider, June Squibb, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Karan Brar, George Wallace, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, China Anne McClain, with Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph

Synopsis: Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them. Hubie Halloween is a hilarious family film about an unlikely hero with an all-star cast including Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph, produced by Happy Madison.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Release Date: October 9

Creator: Mike Flanagan

Cast: Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Tahirah Sharif

Synopsis: From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

Release Date: October 14

Director: Rachel Talalay

Cast: Tamara Smart, Oona Laurence, Alessio Scalzotto, Ian Ho, Tamsen McDonough, Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, Lynn Masako Cheng, Ty Consiglio, Ashton Arbab, Crystal Balint, Ricky He, with Indya Moore and Tom Felton

Synopsis: When high school freshman Kelly Ferguson (Tamara Smart) reluctantly agrees to babysit Jacob Zellman (Ian Ho) on Halloween, the last thing she expects is to be recruited into an international secret society of babysitters who protect kids with special powers from monsters. In order to keep Jacob safe from harm, Kelly teams with no-nonsense chapter Vice President Liz Lerue (Oona Laurence), tech genius Berna Vincent (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson), creature expert Cassie Zhen (Lynn Masako Cheng) and potions master Curtis Critter (Ty Consiglio) to defeat a Boogeyman known as “The Grand Guignol” (Tom Felton), a glamorous witch named “Peggy Drood” (Indya Moore) and their legion of mysterious monsters. Based on the first installment of Joe Ballarini’s popular scary book series of the same name, A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting is directed by Rachel Talalay, produced by Ivan Reitman and Amie Karp, with Naia Cucukov, Tom Pollock, and Ilona Herzberg executive producing. Alessio Scalzotto, Tamsen McDonough, Ashton Arbab, Crystal Balint, and Ricky He also co-star in this action-packed adventure about working together to overcome your fears.

Rebecca

Release Date: October 21

Director: Ben Wheatley

Cast: Lily James, Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott Thomas, Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd, Sam Riley, Tom Goodman-Hill, Mark Lewis Jones, John Hollingworth, Bill Paterson

Synopsis: After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas). Directed by Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire) and produced by Working Title Films (Emma, Darkest Hour), REBECCA is a mesmerising and gorgeously rendered psychological thriller based on Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel.

Cadaver

Release Date: October 22

Director: Jarand Herdal

Cast: Gitte Witt, Thorbjørn Harr, Thomas Gullestad, Maria Grazia De Meo, Trine Wiggen, Bente Børsum, Jonathan Rodriguez, Stig Frode Henriksen and Helge Jordal

Synopsis: Cadaver is a Norwegian psychological horror film that takes us on a journey where humanity is being put to a test and stars among others Gitte Witt, Thorbjørn Harr, Thomas Gullestad) and Kingsford Siayor. In the starving aftermath of a nuclear disaster, Leonora (Gitte Witt), Jacob (Thomas Gullestad) and their daughter Alice (Tuva Olivia Remman) are on the edge of survival. One day, the local hotel invites survivors to attend a theatre play, with a meal included, as a charitable effort to help those in need. Left with no choice, the family of three decide to go to the hotel, where the director, Mathias (Thorbjørn Harr), introduces the entire hotel as the stage. Attendees are given masks to help separate them from actors, but the play takes an eerie turn when audience members start to disappear. The line between reality and theatre quickly gets blurred, until Alice disappears in front of Leo and Jacob, and there’s no longer room for doubt: Something is very wrong with Mathias’ hotel.



His House

Release Date: October 30

Director: Remi Weekes

Cast: Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Wunmi Mosaku, and Matt Smith

Synopsis: After making a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, a young refugee couple struggle to adjust to their new life in a small English town that has an unspeakable evil lurking beneath the surface.

The Day of the Lord

Release Date: October 30

Director: Santiago Alvarado

Cast: Juli Fàbregas, Ximena Romo, Hector Illanes, Dolores Heredia

Synopsis: Menéndez is a retired priest who lives in his dark and ruinous apartment turning his back on the world. He suffers from a crisis of faith and is haunted by horrible nightmares and acts of his past that torture him.

One day, he receives the visit from Sebastián, an old friend who knows Menéndez’s past business. He claims his daughter is possessed by the devil and begs for Menéndez’s help to exorcize her, although he’s well aware of the aggressive methods the priest uses.

Pushed by Sebastián’s insistence and his inner conflict, Menéndez takes this case as a chance for redemption. He has a new goal in life but is she really possessed or will she suffer a senseless torture?