Lee Daniels' latest horror thriller, The Deliverance, was poised to be an exceptional new entrant in the exorcism genre, especially given the high expectations set by its compelling premise and star-studded cast. However, the film, released in August 2024, has failed to deliver on its promised scares, leaving both critics and audiences underwhelmed.

At the core of The Deliverance is the story of Ebony (played by Andra Day), a mother battling both her personal demons and literal ones as her children exhibit terrifying signs of possession. The film holds a disappointing critics score of 32% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the audience score sitting not much higher at 55%. Despite the strong performances, particularly from Day, according to critics the film's horror elements feel derivative and lack the originality needed to stand out in a crowded genre. Collider's Matthew Donato criticized the film for its predictability, stating:

"When horror imagery thickens, and shadowy figures make themselves known, The Deliverance plays predictable hits. Ebony falls for the demon's traps more than once, implicating herself to Alberta or others who find her words untrustworthy. Ebony's children succumb to irregular behaviors, which are surprisingly off-putting but also hard to rationalize as 'outbursts' when the film tries to stir doubt in the authenticity of their possessions."

While the film attempts to blend supernatural horror with a deeply personal family drama, it struggles to balance these elements effectively. As ScreenRant notes:

"With a great cast and multidimensional family drama making up its foundation, The Deliverance’s good manages to overshadow the bad. I only wish Daniels, Coggeshall, and Bynum had let the characters and their relationships continue fueling the central conflicts. The possession storyline was just not strong enough to make up for an already intriguing setup that didn’t fully benefit from the inclusion of the supernatural."

'The Deliverance' Has a Climax That Overstays Its Welcome

One of the film's most significant criticisms lies in its overly ambitious climax. According to MovieWeb:

"The Deliverance's Christian message is present throughout the film. Ebony mocks Berta for her faith as misguided and foolish. That sentiment crumbles when Ebony finally grasps the Satanic source of her problems. She must quiet self-doubt and accept Jesus Christ as her savior, which she sees as the only path to defeat a cruel entity that threatens her children. Daniels preaches hellfire and brimstone in a bonkers, Bible-thumping showdown. The film goes overboard in an unrestrained climax that's just too excessive."

While the religious undertones are not uncommon in exorcism films, The Deliverance leans heavily into them, culminating in a final act that feels over-the-top rather than terrifying. This shift from psychological horror to a full-blown supernatural showdown loses the nuance that earlier scenes had attempted to build. Despite the film's shortcomings, Andra Day’s performance remains a highlight. As CBR.com points out:

"At the center of the film, Andra Day delivers a compelling, fully realized performance. In one scene, Ebony sits at a bar talking with two men in soused lightheartedness, taking a moment from her family and troubles. The wordless scene shows Ebony swaying, laughing with her interlocutors, and bearing all the mannerisms of a person whose immense pain seems present even when she's living in the moment. It's not long before she's snapped back to reality, but in that short sequence, it's clear that Day is the real deal. If only the film were about something other than presenting religion as a Get Out of Jail Free card."

Ultimately, The Deliverance suffers from a lack of originality and an over-reliance on well-worn tropes. As The Guardian aptly summarises:

"The scares are also withheld for a good long time, and for a while The Deliverance looks like a social issue drama with a weird shiver of unrest... But then, with a terrible inevitability, it just turns into a big, standard-issue derivative sub-Exorcist slice of ridiculous nonsense... This film is covered in a thick ectoplasm of disappointment."

While The Deliverance aimed to bring a fresh take to the exorcism genre, it ultimately falls short, relying too heavily on the clichés of its predecessors and failing to fully explore the intriguing themes it introduces. Despite strong performances and a promising setup, the film’s inability to deliver on its horror elements leaves it lost in the shadows of more successful entries in the genre.

The Deliverance 6 10 A woman returns to her childhood home to confront dark secrets from her past. As supernatural forces emerge and family tensions rise, she must uncover the truth behind her haunting visions and protect her loved ones from an ancient evil threatening their lives. Release Date August 30, 2024 Director Lee Daniels Cast Andra Day , Glenn Close Caleb McLaughlin , Demi Singleton , Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor , Tasha Smith , Omar Epps , Christina Wren Writers Elijah Bynum , David Coggeshall , Lee Daniels

