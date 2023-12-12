The Big Picture Netflix will disclose viewership data twice a year, including hours watched for specific titles.

Hit series The Night Agent accumulated over 800 million hours viewed on the platform since its premiere.

TV shows are more popular on Netflix than movies, with popular series Ginny & Georgia accumulating almost 1 billion hours viewed between two seasons.

Netflix announced today that, starting this year, the streaming company is taking longer strides towards being more transparent about viewership on the platform. Alongside the report shared by Netflix, the company revealed it will also disclose extremely relevant numbers like the quantity of hours that a specific title has been watched over a specific and long window from now on. The streamer intends to disclose this information twice a year.

The report, which contains over 18,000 titles available on the platform, includes new and licensed programming. The report also reveals the subscribers’ behavior and engagement preferences over a six-month window, specifically from January to June 2023. It also makes clear that the Netflix favorites are really favorites: The Night Agent, one of this year’s hit series, accumulated over 800 million hours viewed on the platform since its premiere. The report also reveals that fan-favorite series Ginny & Georgia is a lot more popular than people might think. Seasons 1 and 2 of the show have accumulated almost 1 billion hours combined across the world. The series has already been renewed for two additional seasons.

The list also makes it clear why Netflix is a lot more invested in TV shows, the binge format keeps subscribers tuned in. The most-watched movie in the report's window, The Mother, starring Jennifer Lopez only appears in 14th position, just short of 250 million hours viewed. One thing we can assume, though, more J-Lo projects will certainly have its audience waiting.

'Wednesday,' 'Queen Charlotte,' and 'You' Made Big Impressions

Close

Beyond The Night Agent and Ginny & Georgia Season 1 and 2, other TV shows to make it into the top 10 spots in Netflix's massive report include Wednesday Season 1 with 507.7 million views, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story with 503 million views, You Season 4 with 440.6 million views, Outer Banks Season 3 with 402.5 million views, and Fubar Season 1 with 266.2 million views. International titles that also snagged top spots, like Korea's The Glory Season 1 and the Spanish La Reina del Sur Season 3, pulled in 622.8 million views and 429.6 million views respectively.

In any case, the “What We Watched” engagement report is yet another move from the streamer to be more open about its numbers – something they started doing by rolling out their weekly Top 10 lists. The streamer also noted that success “comes in all shapes and sizes, and is not determined by hours viewed alone.” The release noted that the numbers will help creators and industry peers have a broader and better insight into the Netflix audience.

Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

