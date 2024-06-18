The Big Picture Netflix is launching Netflix House, an immersive venue bringing to life sets from popular series like Bridgerton and Stranger Things.

Fans can expect activities like deadly games from Squid Game and the Upside Down world from Stranger Things.

The experience goes beyond set recreations with gastronomic offerings and merch stores.

If you're such a big fan of Netflix series that you wish you could spend some time inside their worlds, your wish has come true. Today the streamer announced that it's launching an " . In it, fans will see the sets of their favorite shows come to life and enjoy other experiences related to the Netflix universe. The venues will start with two units inside shopping malls in Texas and Pennsylvania.

According to Netflix itself, the Netflix House will initially recreate the environment of some hit series like Bridgerton, Money Heist, Stranger Things and Squid Game — not by chance, all shows that fans are hugely excited about this year. The streamer is yet to reveal details about what sort of activities fans will be able to participate in, but it's pretty safe to say that they'll play the deadly games from the South Korean series, visit the Upside Down world and enter the vault in which a lot of Money Heist takes place.

Additionally, Netflix revealed that the Netflix House experience will go beyond the set recreations. Fans will also be able to enjoy gastronomic experiences within the venue with food that is, of course, inspired by the streamer's cooking series and other distinct food seen in other titles from the streamer. Last but not least, there will always be time for shopping for merch in stores inside the Netflix House.

Netflix House Is Just Getting Started

In an official statement, Netflix’s Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee celebrated the new development and gave a short summary of how the idea came to life:

“At Netflix House, you can enjoy regularly updated immersive experiences, indulge in retail therapy, and get a taste — literally — of your favorite Netflix series and films through unique food and drink offerings. We’ve launched more than 50 experiences in 25 cities, and Netflix House represents the next generation of our distinctive offerings. The venues will bring our beloved stories to life in new, ever-changing, and unexpected ways.”

As fans probably know, Netflix events are famous for recreating the experiences from the series inside events like Comic-Con or activations from Netflix itself. Over the last few years, fans have had the chance of visiting replicas of sets like Bridgerton, engage in blind-dating games that mimic the Love Is Blind experience, sing some TV shows' opening songs in a karaoke, learn martial arts at the Cobra Kai dojo... just to name a few. The Netflix House will now have these types of activations in a more permanent capacity.

The first two locations will open at King of Prussia Mall in Pennsylvania and Galleria Dallas in Texas in 2025. Netflix is yet to reveal the exact date in which the first two Netflix Houses will launch.