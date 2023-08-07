The Big Picture South Korean actors facing low pay and lack of workplace protections are seeking to negotiate with Netflix for better conditions.

Supporting actors in South Korea are earning as little as $300 per episode, with no residuals.

Netflix's use of AI technology in South Korean television series is further contributing to the labor struggles faced by actors.

Amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Netflix has garnered an especially poor reputation in the U.S. for how it pays and generally treats its actors. The streamer landed in hot water last month for its remarkably low pay for the cast of Orange Is the New Black which left many forced to continue working their day jobs to get by. A new piece from the Los Angeles Times now reveals that the story is much the same in South Korea. Despite having a massive presence in the country, Netflix refuses to meet with the Korean Broadcasting Actors Union despite their concerns about low pay and AI making its way into the shows they produce.

Netflix has spent the past several years getting ahead of the curve when it comes to K-dramas and other television, striking up deals with local providers to get access to a whole selection of titles from South Korea. They then began dabbling with Korean originals starting with 2019's Kingdom and including other massive hits like the world-conquering Squid Game and The Glory. While it's paying dividends for Netflix, it's built on a system where supporting actors are grossly underpaid. The streamer will offer lucrative contracts to foreign mega stars — comparable to the pay of actors on shows like Succession — while supporting actors start at around $300 per episode with no residuals or premiums to speak of.

What makes matters worse is that Netflix shoots take longer than what many actors are accustomed to, essentially meaning they're doing more work for less pay — a problem that gets exacerbated when some episodes take more shoots than intended and production companies don't fairly compensate for the extra work. The stars can afford to take that time, but background and supporting actors are paid so little already that the extra work makes things even more untenable. Actors are also not provided any per diems for food, transportation, or lodging, though Netflix says that these are written into production budgets and ultimately are handled by production companies. Even so, it's all the more reason why actors who are barely scraping by want a cut of the residuals.

Korean Actors Want Netflix to Come to the Table and Start Giving Back

Image via Netflix

"A precondition for that conversation about residuals was Netflix’s business successfully taking off here," said the secretary-general of the rights association Kim Ju-ho about the situation. Much like the labor fight in the U.S., South Korean actors have residuals at the center of their fight. Netflix, however, has been silent about coming back to the table for that conversation despite obviously striking gold in South Korea. They've responded to the success of Squid Game — still the streamer's most-viewed show ever — by investing another $2.5 billion into finding the next big project from that market. Through all of this, the company has largely gotten away with giving unions the cold shoulder through its outsourcing model which does not classify the streamer as an employer in South Korea.

Although Netflix has brought increased global exposure to South Korean actors, writers, and directors and higher production budgets, union members are calling on the company to start properly giving back to the industry for all the benefits they reap from it. "Netflix makes use of the country’s broadcasting and content infrastructure just as much as anyone else,” Yoo Min-suk, policy director at the actors union, told the L.A. Times. "That’s why we’re saying they have an obligation to meet with us."

On top of all of this, Netflix is starting to experiment with AI in South Korean television series. In the U.S., Disney has already dabbled in generative AI with the opening of Secret Invasion, but Netflix is looking at the acting side of things. In Black Knight, for example, 10 of the main cast members were scanned to create digital twins to insert into shots of the show. It's a far cry from the reality of actors being replaced altogether, but it's a troubling step toward the ultimate goal of affordably creating content without the human factor.

Voice actors, meanwhile, are in a very precarious position as they currently have no protections against replications of their voice unlike in the U.S. Moreover, actors claim Netflix's agreements are intentionally confusing, oftentimes offering contracts in English, having signings on-site to rush the process, and sometimes not letting actors see agreements at all. As the New York Times pointed out, some of these contracts include clauses that essentially allow voices to be recreated for free and in perpetuity by any technology. This is all coming from a company that recently opened a six-figure position for an AI tech job amid the strikes.

The Labor Struggles of South Korean Actors Sound Too Familiar

Image via Netflix

All of this should sound very familiar to the exact fight SAG-AFTRA is undergoing in the U.S. There's a solidarity to be had between the U.S. and South Korean actors as they face a common foe on common ground for the common cause of better pay and protections. Workers in the entertainment industry around the world deserve to be paid fairly for what they do even if executives claim that offering a livable wage for all workers is not "realistic." With Netflix becoming increasingly reliant on overseas creatives to keep churning out new content at cheap rates amid the dual Hollywood strikes, any sort of stoppage in Korea to push for that better pay would hit the streamer where it hurts.

For what it's worth, Song Chang-gon, the president of the KBAU, is all for an international show of support. "There is undoubtedly common ground that can be found between us and SAG-AFTRA," he said. “It would be helpful for similar organizations representing actors around the world to engage with one another, to build up a sense of solidarity. I think that’s important."

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.