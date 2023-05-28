A couple of days after its buzzy debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Todd Haynes’ campy age-gap dramedy May December was picked up by Netflix in an $11 million distribution deal. The reaction from film lovers (at least, the kind of film lovers who pay attention to things like distribution deals) was a combination of exasperation and dread. Here was a new movie from a beloved auteur, starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, and now they’d have to watch it on Netflix, presumably using a shared password purchased for $7.99. Thus, the eternal pendulum continues to swing between “we’re so back” and “it’s so over.”

To some, this may seem to be an overreaction. After all, while Netflix has been famously reluctant to give their movies full theatrical releases even when they have a surefire hit (cough, Glass Onion, unsubtle cough), they’re usually willing to put a movie out in theaters for a week or two to generate buzz. Haynes himself was adamant on a theatrical release for his film, and there’s no reason to think that Netflix will renege. Once it’s on Netflix, May December will become instantly available to hundreds of millions of people around the globe, and considering the star power behind it, it will likely benefit from one of Netflix’s robust award campaigns. So what’s the issue?

Mid-Budget Dramas Are An Endangered Species

The whole streaming-versus-theaters argument has a way of overshadowing the other problems movie lovers have with Netflix, turning every discussion into the same song and dance over home theater setups and the price of popcorn. Still, that doesn’t detract from the reality of the situation: mid-budget dramas are an endangered species in theaters, and streamers like Netflix are a major reason why. In combination with the pandemic and the dominance of tentpole blockbusters, streamers have reduced the urgency to see dramas like May December in the cinema. If the average person wants to see one movie in theaters on a given weekend, they’re more likely to choose a bombastic, spectacular “event movie” than a comparatively sedate drama they’ll be able to watch from home in a month anyway. And that’s if they even want to watch a movie to begin with, which is no guarantee when Netflix and their ilk produce dozens of glossy, prestige TV shows that scratch the same itch.

There’s no denying that it’s harder to make a non-genre film a box office success, but it’s certainly not impossible. It’s true that the most successful dramas of the past couple years benefited from popular source material (Where the Crawdads Sing) or a megawatt star (House of Gucci), but films like Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, The Banshees of Inisherin, and The Whale all managed to end up in the black one way or another, even before hitting VOD. There will likely need to be some adjustments (smaller budgets, for one thing), but it’s entirely possible for these sorts of films to find an audience. However, when Netflix snaps up these sorts of movies, the death of mid-budget cinema becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. There will never be a theatrical audience for mid-budget “movies for adults” if they’re not allowed substantial theatrical runs in the first place.

Netflix Doesn't Really Care About Cinema

This wouldn’t be such a problem if Netflix and other streamers had any real interest in allowing cinema to thrive; unfortunately, if that was ever the case, it certainly isn’t anymore. A few years ago, Netflix was an enticing destination for auteur filmmakers, offering a big budget, creative freedom, and a potential audience in the hundreds of millions. Some truly great films have been produced and distributed by Netflix, including The Irishman, Marriage Story, and The Power of the Dog — but of course, once they had milked them for all the prestige they were worth, Netflix began to wash their hands of the endeavor, saying they would no longer fund “expensive vanity projects.” Perhaps the bean counters decided it wouldn’t be profitable; perhaps Netflix had eroded audience’s attention spans to the point where straightforward dramas seemed like impenetrable arthouse slogs. Either way, it was a disappointing new direction.

The movies they’re funding instead are no less expensive, but more broadly palatable to a wide audience, which I guess is supposed to make up for the fact that most of them are derivative, forgettable sludge. Speaking at this year’s Cannes, Quentin Tarantino made a pointed reference to how little Netflix original movies impact the zeitgeist, and it’s hard to argue otherwise. Here is a series of rhetorical questions: what’s your favorite quote from Red Notice? What about your favorite scene in The Adam Project? Why haven’t you given those movies a shred of thought since they shattered some of Netflix’s ever-nebulous viewing records? What does The Gray Man do that the average ‘90s action thriller doesn’t do with twice the style at an eighth of the budget? Did you know that Slumberland cost $150 million? Did you know that Slumberland even exists at all? For God’s sake, is this really what people want?

The Algorithm Treats Even The Best Movies Like Mere Content

Netflix has long been opaque when it comes to their stats, so we may not know the exact answer. But the truth is, the nature of the current streaming model makes even the hits feel strangely disposable. The reason why people complained when Netflix acquired May December isn’t about the Sanctity of the Cinematic Experience, but because we’ve seen this play out before: a movie is released, spends a weekend or so atop the algorithm, and is then swallowed by the churning sea of thumbnails. Modern classics like The Irishman or The Power of the Dog, electrifying debuts like Passing or The Lost Daughter, solid meat-and-potatoes entertainment like Hustle or Operation Mincemeat: it all becomes flattened into Content, something to indifferently consume while you wait for the next season of Wednesday.

Some streamers, such as Amazon Prime and AppleTV+, have started to allow theatrical releases for their movies, such as Air and the upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon. It may be a smart business move, or it may be a mistake — it’s too early to say. But if nothing else, it’s a show of respect, an acknowledgment that people like movies and are willing to seek them out even when they’re not at the top of the algorithm. Whatever form streaming takes in the future, hopefully there will be room for that.