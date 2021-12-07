Netflix will be bringing comedy to Los Angeles for an 11-day festival in 2022, as the streamer has announced the lineup for the upcoming Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. The festival will run from April 28th to May 8th in various venues throughout Los Angeles. Select shows will be recorded and later be available for streaming on Netflix.

Highlights of the shows will also be available on the Netflix Is A Joke SiriusXM channel, as well as its social platforms. The list of artists for the event includes: Ali Wong, Amy Poehler, Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari, Bert Kreischer, Bill Burr, Chelsea Handler, Chris Rock, Conan O'Brien, Cristela Alonzo, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, Deon Cole, Eddie Izzard, Ellen DeGeneres, Felipe Esparza, Fortune Feimster, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng, Iliza Schlesinger, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Jerry Seinfeld, John Mulaney, Jonathan Van Ness, Ken Jeong, Kevin Hart, Kevin Smith, Larry David, Margaret Cho, Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum, Michael McIntyre, Mike Birbiglia, Mike Myers and David O. Russell, Nick Kroll, Nicole Byer, Patton Oswalt, Pete Davidson, Pete Holmes, Ray Romano, Sandra Bernhard, Seth Rogen, Theo Von, Tig Notaro, Tim Robinson, Tina Fey, and Wanda Sykes, along with many others.

RELATED: The 33 Best Comedies on Netflix Right Now (November 2021)

The festival will be produced by Netflix in association with Live Nation. The festival was previously announced in 2020, but was later delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's absolutely thrilling for Netflix to be hosting a comedy festival of this magnitude in Los Angeles," said Robbie Praw (Director, Stand-up and Comedy Formats, Netflix). "We were so disappointed to postpone the event last spring and our line-up of comedians can't wait to bring much needed laughs to audiences in LA and around the world on Netflix. Netflix Is A Joke Festival is going to give comedy fans the opportunity to see the greats and discover new voices in one of the greatest cities in the world."

Tickets for all the events will be available to the general public on Friday, December 10 on Netflix Is A Joke's website. Check out the poster for the event below.

Morgan Freeman Makes Fun of Dave Chappelle in 'The Closer' Promo for Netflix Special "What could he possibly have left to say?"

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email