Netflix will be rolling out select specials from the 11-day event throughout June.

It's time to pull out your rubber chickens and haunted ventriloquist dummies because Netflix has just announced a whole host of new comedy specials set to stream on the app following the Netflix is A Joke: The Festival, which recently took place in Los Angeles. The specials will be released over the course of several weeks on the app.

First up we have The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up, which premieres on May 19, 2022. This cumulative special will celebrate some of comedy's greatest performers who are no longer with us. John Mulaney will honor Robin Williams, Dave Chappelle will honor Richard Pryor, Chelsea Handler will honor Joan Rivers, and Jon Stewart honors George Carlin.

On June 6, Bill Burr will showcase a set of curated stand-up performances in Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill. That’s My Time with David Letterman, will release on June 7 and 12, six episodes. Each episode will spotlight a comedian and will include a five-minute stand-up set and a conversation with David Letterman. Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration, premieres on June 9, and will be the largest gathering of LGBTQ+ comics in history. A Tribute to Bob Saget will be a celebration of Saget's life and comedy set to be released on June 10.

We'll also see Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory, premiering June 11, which will showcase stand-ups curated by Schumer. Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends, will be a multi-comic special curated and hosted by Davidson hitting the platform on June 13. Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live premieres June 14, with Fonda and Tomlin introducing an all-female lineup of comedians. Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special, premieres June 16. The special will feature original stand-up comedy from Snoop and sets from other legendary black comedians that performed at the festival.

Finally, a highlight reel titled Best of the Festival will hit the streamer on June 23 with the best moments from the 11-day event.

We should be able to expect teasers and trailers for these specials soon, as well as more information on other upcoming comedy events coming to the streamer such as Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias' record-breaking performance in front of a packed Dodger Stadium. The Netflix is A Joke: The Festival featured 295 shows with 336 comedians performing at over 35+ venues across Los Angeles, from the legendary Comedy Store and the Laugh Factory to the Dodgers Stadium, and many more.

