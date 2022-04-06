Netflix has announced several new shows for its upcoming comedy festival. Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival, which will be held in over thirty venues across Los Angles from April 28 to May 8, just announced several shows being added including John Mulaney at The Hollywood Bowl and Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration hosted by comedian Billy Eichner at The Greek Theatre.

Netflix is a Joke is the streaming giant’s multi-platform brand dedicated to all things comedy. From standup to sketches to films, it all goes through Netflix is a Joke. Now, Netflix is teaming up with Live Nation to bring the laughs to fans during the festival. The festival will include everything from stand-up, live table reads of Netflix shows exclusive screenings of upcoming Netflix projects, live podcast recordings, and more. Select shows at the festival will be recorded and made available for viewing by fans at a later date on Netflix.

Netflix is a Joke: The Festival announced that day tickets will be going on sale today with a teaser video. The video is a mock nature documentary, with a humorous narration discussing how big the festival has gotten. Tickets for the festival will go on sale to the general public on April 8, with pre-sale tickets being available starting at 10 am PT on April 6. Additionally, within Netflix is a Joke, there will be a free mini-fest called Outdoors At Hollywood Palladium. The mini-fest will have merchandise, food, drinks, photo opportunities, interactive experiences, and much more. The mini-fest will also have a nightly comedy show, The Drop-In, with a different host each night with surprise appearances by some of the biggest names in comedy. To find out more information and to reserve your free tickets for Outdoors At Hollywood Palladium, visit the Netflix is a Joke website.

The newly announced shows include a live table read of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, a screening of the new Mike Myers/Netflix film The Pentaverate, a comedy show hosted by Bill Burr, international stand-up, and much more. All of this is added to the already impressive slate of talent announced for the festival previously.

The latest information on Netflix Is A Joke Fest and a complete schedule can be found here. Check out the announcement video below:

Check out the list of new shows announced to be joining the festival below:

JOHN MULANEY - Hollywood Bowl

John Mulaney: From Scratch with Special Guest Earthquake- Guests encouraged to dress in evening attire.

SNOOP DOGG - Hollywood Palladium

Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special (recorded)- Snoop hosts a night of legendary black comics. Featuring Katt Williams, Mike Epps, Sommore and more.

BILLY EICHNER HOSTS STAND OUT: AN LGBTQ+ CELEBRATION- THE GREEK THEATRE

STAND OUT: An LGBTQ+ Celebration: (recorded) Billy Eichner will host an all-star night of entertainment with Bob the Drag Queen, Eddie Izzard, Fortune Feimster, Gina Yashere, Guy Branum, James Adomian, Joel Kim Booster, Judy Gold, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Marsha Warfield, Matteo Lane, Patti Harrison, River Butcher, Sam Jay, Sandra Bernhard, Scott Thompson, Solomon Georgio, Tig Notaro, Todd Glass, Trixie Mattel, Wanda Sykes and more to be announced soon. Stand Out is produced by Page Hurwitz, Wanda Sykes (Push It Productions), Brian Graden and Dave Mace (Brian Graden Media).

SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO - The Wiltern

Sebastian Maniscalco: Nobody Does this Tour

BILL BURR - Hollywood Palladium

Bill Burr & Friends (recorded)- American stand-up, director, actor and creator of F is For Family, invites you to join him and his favorite comedians for a joke-filled hang.

FRANCO ESCAMILLA - Hollywood Pantages Theater

Voyerista Auditivo (recorded)

INTERNATIONAL STAND-UP - Laugh Factory

Best of Brazil with Fabiano Cambota, Maurício Meirelles, Rodrigo Marques, Bruna Louise, Criss Paiva, Léo Lins, Murilo Couto, Patrick Maia, Rafinha Bastos, with Host Manu Maciel. Also featuring Women of Comedy, Made in Canada, Made in the UK, Spanglish hosted by Paul Rodriguez, Musical Comedy Jam, All-Star Comedy hosted by Finesse Mitchell, Maz Jobrani and Friends, and Chocolate Sundaes.

NEAL BRENNAN - Largo at the Coronet

JACQUELINE NOVAK - Largo at the Coronet

NETFLIX SERIES:

NEVER HAVE I EVER

Never Have I Ever Live Table Read: Co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher will be hosting a live table read with your favorite cast members, giving you an exclusive first look at season 3. Join Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young, Richa Moorjani, Niecy Nash, Megan Suri, Rushi Kota and more!

COBRA KAI

Cobra Kai: Live & Badass: Join the cast of the Netflix phenomenon Cobra Kai for an unprecedented, badass, one-night-only celebration! This explosion of the Cobra Kai universe includes exclusive conversations with the cast, live musical performances, fan photo ops, and plenty of surprises. Costumes are encouraged — break out those gis, shower curtains, and mohawks! Strike First. Strike Hard. No Mercy.

PENTAVERATE FAN SCREENING

The Pentaverate Premiere: Mike Myers and the cast of The Pentaverate are hosting a FREE World Premiere screening of episode 1 of Netflix’s newest comedy series, including a special introduction from the cast. About The Pentaverate: What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!

SOMEBODY FEED PHIL FAN SCREENING

Laugh With Your Mouth Full: An Evening with Phil Rosenthal. Join Phil Rosenthal for a special advance screening of Somebody Feed Phil Season 5 episode, Oaxaca. Fans will also enjoy light bites and a Q&A with Phil moderated by Jimmi Simpson.

BLOCKBUSTER

Movie Trivia Happy Hour Featuring The Cast of Blockbuster: Join Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, JB Smoove and Tyler Alvarez to test your movie knowledge in this pub trivia game as the cast of Blockbuster competes against each other for the bragging rights of who is the Netflix is a Joke Movie Aficionado. About: The series takes place at the last Blockbuster Video in America, and explores what it takes – and more specifically who it takes – for a small business to succeed against all odds.

LIVE PODCASTS:

FLY ON THE WALL WITH DANA CARVEY & DAVID SPADE - The Wiltern

THE READ WITH KID FURY & CRISSLE - The Theatre at Ace Hotel

BEST FRIENDS WITH NICOLE BYER & SASHEER ZAMATA - The Regent Theatre

YOU MADE IT WEIRD WITH PETE HOLMES - Avalon Hollywood

All-STAR LINEUPS ADDED TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SHOWS

AMY SCHUMER & FRIENDS- Hollywood Palladium

Featuring: Lil Rel Howery, Chris Distefano, Christina P, Janelle James, Ron Funches, Rachel Feinstein & Jaye McBride

JANE FONDA & LILY TOMLIN: LADIES NIGHT LIVE- Hollywood Palladium

Featuring: Michelle Buteau, Avi Gilbert, Cristela Alonzo, Margaret Cho, Heather McMahan & Tracey Ashley

