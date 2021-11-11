Netflix is expanding its international library with more Japanese works, including those created by renowned director Hirokazu Kore-eda, who has been signed on to direct a Netflix series and movie. These projects will be the first-ever Netflix works from Kore-eda.

The popular streaming company held a two-day event in Tokyo where it announced its plans to add 50 titles of Japanese media to its existing streaming library, which currently contains 90 Japanese features. In an article by The Hollywood Reporter, Kaata Sakamoto, Netflix’s Vice President of Content in Japan, made the following statement about Netflix’s expansion in progress:

Our next big bet is expanding feature films...Japan is home to extraordinary talent who shape the cinematic history of the world. With creators as diverse as the ones we work with today, we’re excited to play a role in the history of great local talent finding their voices and delivering them to audiences everywhere.

Kore-eda stated that his works for Netflix will be quite different from his past movies and that the film project will have a “much larger scale.” Not many details were provided for his upcoming Netflix series, either, since both projects are still in development. However, we do know that Kore-eda will direct many episodes and serve as showrunner.

The director’s previous works include Shoplifters, which was nominated for an Oscar in 2018 and won a Palme d’Or award. Kore-eda is no stranger to Hollywood productions either, having released his first non-Japanese film, The Truth, in 2019. The film stars Ethan Hawke (The Black Phone) and Juliette Binoche (Fire). He is also working on his first Korean film, Baby, Broker, Boxer, which will star actor Song Kang-ho (Parasite).

Netflix has already announced its lineup of Japanese titles. Among these include season 2 of Alice in Borderland, First Love, Yu Yu Hakusho, Queen of Villains, Love is Blind, and more. Here are the live-action titles, by release date.

Love is Blind: Japan (unscripted series, February 2022)Last One Standing (unscripted series, March 2022)Love Like The Falling Petals (film; March 23, 2022)Toma Ikuta (documentary, Spring 2022)Alice in Borderland Season 2 (series, 2022)First Love (series, 2022)Yu Yu Hakusho (series, 2023)Once Upon a Crime (film, undated)Gundam (film, undated)

Lots of new anime projects are planned for the streaming service as well, with The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, Kakeguri Twin, Tiger & Bunny 2, The Orbital Children, and more installments for the highly popular Detective Conan series, being teased during the two-day promotional event. Here's the full list of new anime titles.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean (premiere date December 1, 2021)Aggretsuko Season 4 (December 16, 2021)The Orbital Children (January 28, 2022)Tiger & Bunny 2 (April 2022) Kakegurui Twin (August 2022)The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh (2022)Kotaro Lives Alone (2022)Vampire in the Garden (2022)Ultraman Season 2 (2022)Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure (2022)Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanazawa and Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time (undated)

