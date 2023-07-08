On the surface, Nam Haeng-seon (Jeon Do-yeon), a single mom and shop owner, and Choi Chi-yeol (Jung Kyung-ho), a celebrity math instructor, have absolutely nothing in common. Coming from two different worlds, these two had no reason to get involved in each other’s lives. That is until Nam Haeng-seon’s daughter, Nam Hae-yi (Roh Yoon-seo), enrolls herself in Choi Chi-yeol’s class. Now when it comes to love, this shop owner and math instructor could definitely use a few lessons.

What Is ‘Crash Course in Romance’ About?

A former national handball player, after her mother’s death and sister’s abandonment of her biological child, Nam Haeng-seon adopts her niece, Nam Hae-yi, as her own, tirelessly taking over her mother’s banchan shop. As a singer mother, Nam Haeng-seon does the best she can to look over her business and her family despite her limited means.

Choi Chi-yeol, a celebrated and successful math instructor of Pride Academy, a popular private education institute (or hagwon) looks to have a picture-perfect life. That is except for the fact that he’s a relentless workaholic and insomniac who’s been having trouble stomaching anything. Yet when he discovers Nam Haeng-seon’s shop and its delicious contents, he finds that he can miraculously eat food again without a problem.

However, after an awkward encounter with Nam Haeng-seon's brother, the two find each other becoming bitter enemies. Soon Choi Chi-yeol has to disguise himself just to enter the banchan shop and get his food, all the while unaware that the shop owner wants to enroll her daughter in his class.

Yet as the two slowly get to know each other, Nam Haeng-seon and Choi Chi-yeol come to find pleasure in each other’s presence and maybe even the possibility of love.

However, more problems and obstacles arise when a group of academic hungry mothers discover the math teacher favoring Nam Haeng-seon’s family (wrongfully assuming that he’s giving Nam Hae-yi’s unfair academic advantages), as well as a mysterious killer who’s been targeting people around Choi Chi-yeol. One of the most parts about this popular K-drama is the uniqueness of Nam Haeng-seon and Choi Chi-yeol’s relationships together.

An Endearing Middle-Aged Romance

While a good number of K-drama romances focus on characters just starting out in life (i.e. teenagers and those in their early 20s), both lead characters are older adults who’ve been around the block when it comes to loss and heartache. After her mother’s tragic passing, Nam Haeng-seon was left to raise her sister’s daughter alone, forsaking her athletic in favor of giving her daughter a stable and living household. Though she loves her daughter and is proud of the sacrifices she has made for her family, it has not come without cost in the form of sometimes feeling lonely.

In Choi Chi-yeol’s case, he had started out life as a poor math student, spending hours on end studying with often only one meal a day. After losing his beloved father, his only comfort found in an older woman’s banchan shop, where the owner helped feed him when he could barely afford to feed himself. Now as a successful adult, Choi Chi-yeol aches for the warmth and comfort he found in that banchan shop so many years ago.

As two adults, Nam Haeng-seon and Choi Chi-yeol do not have a romanticized vision of life, which is makes their gradual romance all the sweeter. With Choi Chi-yeol, Nam Haeng-seon not only finds a generous person who tutors her daughter in his free time after she is painfully rejected from an academic program at Pride Academy, but a lovely companion who seeks to make sure she is happy and well-cared for. With Nam Haeng-seon, Choi Chi-yeol finds a healthy influence on his life, as Nam Haeng-seon strives to feed Choi Chi-yeol delicious meals and remember that life should not be solely devoted to work.

Within their interactions together are glimpses of warmth as humor, as Choi Chi-yeol’s wet-cat personality (the man could barely take care of himself before meeting Nam Haeng-seon) and Nam Haeng-seon’s vigorous and warm-hearted personalities clash before coming together beautifully.

Beyond the sweet romance and murder mystery, the show also offers insightful dialogue on less than favorable aspects of class and academia.

As a daughter of a working-class woman, Nam Hae-yi has less financial resources to success academically than her more affluent classmates who can afford expansive tutors and private education programs. When she does enroll in Choi Chi-yeol’s class and gets accepted into an elite program designed by him based on her academic merit, a group of grade-hungry mothers push her out of the program to ensure their own children have greater prospects when it comes to exam season. And when Choi Chi-yeol is horrified at the injustice of this action, and offers to tutor Nam Hae-yi on his own time, the mothers harass and target Nam Hae-yi’s family, making her life a near nightmare.

In The Hunger Games of grades, there is a winner-takes-all mentality, often unfairly influenced by one’s social status and financial liberties.

What's more, is that this class mentality also causes some problems in the course of Nam Hae-yi and Choi Chi-yeol’s romance. As an affluent celebrity, Choi Chi-yeol is considered part of an “elite” group of society. As such, many people around Choi Chi-yeol believe that he should pair himself with other people on his financial level, including a wealthy musician. When it comes to light that Nam Hae-yi is romantically interested in him, social media harasses her, claiming that she is solely seeking advantages from him.

It stands to the merit of Nam Hae-yi and Choi Chi-yeol’s love for each other, that they rise abode this toxicity and ignore all the naysayers for their relationship, in favor of keeping their genuine connection with each other despite disparities in class dynamics.

Looking for a Mature, Thoughtful Romance? Watch This Show

Nam Haeng-seon, a single mom and shop owner, and Choi Chi-yeol, a celebrity math instructor, come from two very different worlds and economics classes. Nevertheless, when Nam Haeng-seon’s daughter enrolls in the math teacher’s class, the two find themselves entering a sweet romance the likes the two of which never expected. An emotionally evocative opposites attract between two middle-aged characters hurt by life but falling sweetly into love, this k-drama, Crash Course in Romance, offers the best in contemporary romance flavor.