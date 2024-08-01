The Big Picture Kevin Williamson is creating a new series The Waterfront for Netflix.

Holt McCallany to star as a patriarch of a fishing empire making unethical decisions.

The show may follow the gritty path of other Netflix hits like Ozark and Narcos, and family dramas like Succession.

Fans of Kevin Williamson have plenty of reasons to be happy for the next couple of years. On top of projects like the upcoming Scream 7, Netflix revealed today that the prominent writer and director is creating a new series for the streamer. Based on a true story, The Waterfront centers around a family that runs a fishing empire in North Carolina and starts having dangerous attitudes in order to keep their influence once business starts slowing. Netflix is yet to announce when the series will premiere.

The Waterfront will be led by Holt McCallany, a Netflix veteran who's previously starred in Mindhunter. McCallany has also been featured in the cast of high-profile movies like The Iron Claw, Nightmare Alley, and the upcoming blockbuster Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two. In The Waterfront, McCallany plays the patriarch of the fishing empire, Harlan Buckley, and the one who has to make unethical decisions in order to keep his business afloat.

Williamson has made a name for himself in the horror genre — he is best known for kickstarting the wildly popular franchise Scream and is returning to direct the seventh installment. The series creator has also dabbled in several thrillers and crime stories across his career. Williamson created the serial killer series The Following and other thriller shows like Stalker and Tell Me a Story. Additionally, the writer created the late 90s hit teen series Dawson's Creek.

What Is The Story of 'The Waterfront'?

Image via Netflix

In the official synopsis unveiled by Deadline, Netflix revealed that the series would kick off in the 80s when the Buckley fishing empire started getting into shady business. The main storyline of the series will take place after Harlan has two heart attacks that drive him away from the family business. However, after some questionable decisions made by his wife and son, Harlan decides to take over the leadership and do what he can to save the day.

Even though further details from The Waterfront are yet to be announced by Netflix, chances are that the new series will follow in the same gritty path as other successful shows from the streaming platform such as Ozark and Narcos. At the same time, since the show will center on "a flawed family," it wouldn't be surprising if The Waterfront also came with a hint of Succession in order to spice things up.

Netflix is yet to announce further details from The Waterfront, including additional cast members and an expected release window. Stay tuned at Collider for updates.