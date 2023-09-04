The Big Picture Killer Book Club has the potential to be an intriguing homage to the Scream franchise, appealing to a new demographic and offering meta-commentary.

Existing somewhere in between Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer, Killer Book Club is Netflix’s new Spanish slasher production that hopes to cater to writers and bookworms. The film has the potential to be an intriguing homage to the Scream franchise that would appeal to a new demographic and also incite fun new meta-commentary. Though the worlds of book and movie horror aren’t mutually exclusive, there are some distinctly different tropes and rhetoric that could have been used to elevate the film. Killer Book Club offers an exciting perspective on an iconic premise, but its major flaw is in its execution. Instead of becoming a homage to the Scream movies, it becomes a pale imitation with vague adaptive qualities while removing the best part of the Scream films: the comedy.

'Killer Book Club' Should Have Referenced Books Like 'Scream' Does With Horror Movies

Most of Killer Book Club’s successes are present at the beginning of the film. We are introduced to eight college students, all members of a book club that meets in a basement. Each character is based on an archetype, ranging from “The Emo” to “The Influencer” and everything in between. Our protagonist, dubbed “The Heroine” and named Angela (Veki Velilla), is an aspiring writer who is struggling to begin her second novel. These ideas definitely appeal to writers and bookworms and are common tropes we see in the genre. As the film progresses, and we are introduced to the Mad Clown Killer who is picking off each member of the book club, online chapters chronicling the murders are sent out on a writing platform called Escrileo. We also find out that Angela had dabbled in that online writing community previously, which I am sure many aspiring writers can relate to.

But one particular scene that stands out is the discourse around horror fiction, featuring the sleazy professor (Daniel Grao) during his classroom lecture. Every writer and bookworm has heard the rhetoric about fictional novels that are not considered "classical literature" being of lesser value. Horror is probably one of the more popular casualties of this idea. In the film, we see disparaging remarks about it being “contrived” and adhering too much to a set of predictable rules. The only version of horror that is genuinely accepted into the “Western Canon” and considered a classical form of literature is its precursor, the gothic genre. But this commentary is very limited, only briefly parading the idea of “horror being uninspired” while ironically backing up its own statements by making a carbon copy of another horror franchise.

’Killer Book Club’ Doesn’t Live Up to Its Potential

What’s really disappointing is the vast potential the Killer Book Club’s premise had, and its inability to live up to it. There are so many iconic horror novel references that could have been included. From the gothic horror genre founders like Horace Warpole and Matthew Lewis to modern-day horror pioneers like Stephen King and Jennifer McMahon, there is an endless source of literary horror references to draw from. As a Spanish production, even drawing from Spanish writers like Gabriel Garcia Marquez or Carolina Sanin would have enhanced the execution of the film. In Scream, Randy (Jamie Kennedy) is constantly rattling off horror movies — seeing a book version of that would’ve been exciting. As such, it robbed us of that Scream for bookworms effect the film was seemingly aiming for.

'Killer Book Club' Copies Too Much From the Scream Franchise

Killer Book Club pretty much goes as far as you can to replicate Scream without infringing copyright laws. But it begins in a more I Know What You Did Last Summer fashion. Angela is subjected to horrific treatment by her professor and when the rest of the book club finds out about it, they draw on the killer clown prank frenzy to try and scare him. Unfortunately, this results in his seemingly accidental death, and now the group has a shared dark secret, which ignites the Masked Clown Killer to pick them off one by one. Like Scream, the characters are familiar with tropes of the horror genre and use them to try to figure out who is killing them and who is going to be targeted next. However, its approach to this is far less comedic than Scream, so instead, it just feels like a genuine slasher flick that uses vague meta-commentary in hopes of echoing Scream connotations. There are even scenes and imagery that feel copied and pasted from Scream into Killer Book Club. Although masks are common among slasher flicks, the white clown mask and the ridiculously oversized black cloak evoke very specific Ghostface imagery. There's a scene when Nando (Ivan Pellicer) finds Angela terrified in the library after being chased by the Clown Killer. As he embraces and comforts her, a clown mask seemingly falls out of his pocket, leading Angela to believe it was him who just chased her. This is directly copied from the scene in Scream when Billy (Skeet Ulrich) climbs through Sidney's (Neve Campbell) window after she's been attacked and a phone and mask fall out of his pocket. It makes the scene feel like a rip-off rather than an homage, and it doesn't even make logistical sense as Nando isn't the killer, unlike Billy.

On top of that, the killer ends up being someone the protagonist has been intimate with – similar to Sidney Billy, and again in Scream (2022) with Samantha (Melissa Barrera) and Richie (Jack Quaid). In fact, the entire finale feels like a reiteration of nearly every Scream finale. Sebas (Alvaro Mel) is revealed as the first killer, but not before he tries to convince Angela that it is actually her boyfriend Nando, reminiscent of Mickey (Timothy Olyphant) trying to convince Sidney that her boyfriend is the killer again in Scream 2. Like the Scream movies, there are two killers where one takes on a more mastermind-like role and has a genuine link to the protagonist’s past. Virginia (Priscilla Delgado) who is revealed to be Angela's old online friend whose personal life was exploited by Angela and who was also presumed dead, returns with the classic motive of revenge. It’s pretty much a Scream ending with books filling in for horror movies.

On the other hand, Killer Book Club does manage to branch out slightly. Rather than the gritty and crude death scenes the Scream franchise is known for, Killer Book Club features more elegantly coordinated and aesthetically pleasing death scenes. For example, Sara (Ane Rot), dubbed “The Babe,” falls into a pool of water after being stabbed and causes an intricate red eruption in the water. But what really sets Killer Book Club apart is the killer’s online chapters. Despite having a fairly simplistic and predictable slasher storyline, following along to the killer’s chapters and being able to experience it from the killer’s perspective in that form is quite intriguing. Killer Book Club may lack originality and fail to live up to its full potential, but there are some fun and thoughtful aspects that redeem it slightly.