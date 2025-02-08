Revenge is a dish best served bloody in the original Netflix German series Kleo. With a ravenous female assassin dressed in neon blue and red tracksuits, the spy thriller series has Quentin Tarantino written all over it. A stylish '90s period piece, the series premiered on the streamer in 2022 and has recently been renewed for a third season. Jam-packed with dark humor and brutal brawls, it's one of the streamers' best action series and best-kept secrets from American audiences.

Kleo stars Jella Haase as the titular vengeful killer, and her character is like a spiritual sister to Uma Thurman in Kill Bill with her knives, athletic wear, and slaying of men. Created by Hanno Hackfort, Richard Kropf, and Bob Konrad, Kleo has themes of female rage and empowerment. Also, for history buffs, it comes at a defining moment in history after the collapse of the Berlin Wall, and from the fashion to music to raves, it's got the best of the booming party scene in Germany at the time. Spoken entirely in its native language, if audiences can embrace reading subtitles, it's worth the watch.

What is 'Kleo' About?

Kleo, an East German spy, begins the series by assassinating a target at a nightclub under order and is framed by her superiors. Pregnant and in a relationship with fellow spy Andie Wolf (Vladamir Burlakov), when she is betrayed and sent to jail, Kleo loses her baby, sending her on the warpath once she's released after the fall of the wall in 1990. Murdering those who framed her, an amateur police officer who works in the fraud department, Sven (Dimitrij Schaad), becomes obsessed with Kleo and the mission she's on. He goes rogue, tracking Kleo as he discovers all the people she plans on killing, and the two form an obsessive fascination with each other. When the fellow former eastern spy, Uwe (Vincent Redetski), is sent to eliminate Kleo, it turns into a bloody mess.

'Kleo's Raging Female Assassin Sets Up a Bloody Revenge Tale