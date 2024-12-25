When the final season of Killing Eve ended, it left a gaping hole in our hearts that Villanelle (Jodie Comer) created with something probably more exciting than a dagger. From the signature murderous flair to her tantalizing relationship with Eve (Sandra Oh), she can never truly be replaced, but there is a stunning German espionage thriller on Netflix that may help us lick our wounds. Set during Cold War-era Berlin, Kleo introduces us to another Villanelle-esque psychopath who immediately captures our hearts as she also engages in a familiar cat-and-mouse relationship with a pursuing police officer. Like Killing Eve, the series has its own quirky atmosphere and cool aesthetics but proudly marches to its own blood-stained drum.

'Kleo' Is a Retro 'Killing Eve'-like Revenge Thriller

Kleo centers around its titular character, played by Jella Haase, who quickly shows off her strange side by befriending a sewer rat named Comrade Lenin. She is a confident and deadly assassin who always executes her mark as efficiently as possible, and this is her "one-last-job" scene. Kleo is pregnant from a clandestine affair with her handler and, after fulfilling her role at the firm, she needs to shift her priorities. However, while she manages to assassinate her target in the club in a gruesome and professional manner, she is later arrested and finds out that all her team members have testified against her. Another gut-wrenching loss is the final straw for Kleo, eclipsing any loyalties or rationalities she may have and instigating the thrilling revenge tale.

But she made a minor mistake during her club job, drawing the attention of down-on-his-luck police officer Sven (Dimitrij Schaad), who saw the glint of the knife strapped to her garter. Though none of his colleagues take him seriously, he is whisked off onto his own parallel adventure, chasing after the ghost of the woman he suspects of murder. Stylistically, Kleo has the same eccentric appeal as Killing Eve, with flowing action-packed sequences and a pitiless atmosphere. However, Kleo certainly hits you with a more vibrant color palette and retro style, all adorned with blood splatters, screams of agony, and poignant emotion to mitigate any expectation of this being a dark comedy.

A Villanelle-esque Psychopath Leads 'Kleo'

The most compelling aspect of Killing Eve is always going to be Villanelle, who steals the scene every time she appears. Kleo has the same effect in her series, feasting on our attention as she doles out merciless revenge on those who have wronged her. Like Villanelle, she retains the same ruthlessness we love and relishes the power and violence of each kill, but there are also contemplative emotions each character undergoes. For Kleo, this is grief, loss, and betrayal, as she is confronted with difficult truths and facing those she thought she could trust.

Haase's grounding performance as she tackles her character's complex feelings drives the familiar narrative beats of a spy revenge thriller forward. While the show isn't a dark comedy in itself, there are moments of morbid humor that play into its electrifying atmosphere. It is her delivery of these lines and her reactions to them that create the disconcerting effect, as she is equal parts charismatic and terrifying. Mixed with the red, blue, and yellow stylistic tones, there is something surreal about Kleo's psychopathy, mimicking the titillating effect of Villanelle's air.

'Kleo' Features a Cat-and-Mouse Relationship

Though the dynamics aren’t quite the same, we still get the cat-and-mouse relationship we miss from Villanelle and Eve. Sven is often relegated to paperwork in his workplace and never really trusted to handle serious investigations. As such, his suspicions of the woman he met at the club are not taken into account, leaving him to deal with his fixation by himself. While obsessing and chasing her, Kleo smartly evades him — until new revelations are uncovered, and they have to direct their concerted efforts elsewhere.

Sven embarks on the most exciting and dangerous turn of events in his life and Kleo continues down a dark and twisted path of vengeance. As their relationship evolves over two seasons, red suitcases, '80s and '90s politics, and good old emotions threaten to fracture it. Their partnership is constantly tested with distrust and conflicting aims, but their scenes together become some of the most memorable. While nothing may ever fully replace Killing Eve, Kleo scratches that itch temporarily while giving you its own flavor of psychopathy, humor, and tears.

