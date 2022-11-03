So much has changed in the streaming landscape in the last number of years. Specifically for Netflix, the streaming giant has way more competition than in previous years now that the rest of the industry has caught up to their lead. The streamer has had a rocky year, to say the least, but now Netflix's ad-supported tier is officially available to subscribers for $6.99.

The Basic with Ads tier was announced over the company’s various social media pages on Thursday and marks a major change for the streamer. Throughout most of its lifetime, those at Netflix thought an ad-supported tier was never an option on the table. However, when you lose 200,000 subscribers in one quarter like Netflix did earlier this year, you can understand why they had a change of heart. Netflix may be the godfather of streaming services, but the platform it helped create has evolved tremendously since its inception — and the competition just keeps coming. Almost every major studio has a streaming service now in the form of Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, HBO Max, and the list goes on. Most, if not all of these, have or are about to have ad-supported tiers on their platform. The extra competition has caused Netflix to reconsider a lot of their cultural norms like their staple binge-friendly release strategy with popular shows like Stranger Things and the upcoming fourth season of You arriving in two parts. An ad-supported tier heralds further changes for the streamer — but don't worry, if you're not interested in the ad tier Netflix promises nothing about your experience will change.

With so much competition now on the market, it has been harder and harder for streamers like Netflix to make money, but if there was a great time to introduce an ad tier it would be now. The holiday season is quickly approaching and Netflix has a killer lineup to close out 2022 with an explosive bang. Enola Holmes 2, The Crown Season 4, Manifest Season 4, Tim Burton’s Wednesday, Warrior Nun Season 2, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Dead to Me Season 3 are among the hot releases subscribers will see by the end of the year. If new users opt-in for the ad tier, Netflix is poised to maximize profit margins.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: The Best British Shows on Netflix

Another major problem for Netflix has been password sharing which the company has been threatening to crack down on for months. An ad-supported tier is one way to lessen that blow when that crackdown eventually happens. Netflix has famously been the most expensive streamer around for years, now costing north of $15 a month, so it will be interesting to see how many new subscribers the streamer will gain from this new cheaper alternative.

You can sign up for Netflix's ad-supported tier right now. To get a taste of their offerings, you can also watch the trailer for Enola Holmes 2 starring Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown and Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill down below.