The casting search for the upcoming Netflix series Little House on the Prairie has officially begun. Based on the American children's novels by Laura Ingalls Wilder, the modern reboot describes this latest adaptation as a “part-hopeful family drama, part-epic survival tale, and part-origin story of the American West.” Production is set to begin sometime in the middle of the year, with Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys) listed as the series showrunner.

Deadline reported that production is now searching for a young girl aged between 9 and 11 to play Laura Ingalls, the lead role. The character description notes, "A plucky white female who questions authority and is 'honest to a fault.'" Casting calls have also been sent out to find those who will play Laura's family – Charles, Caroline, and Mary. Those interested will have until April 4 to submit an audition tape with a full-body shot.

A full description of Laura reads:

“Everyone sees themselves in Laura. That’s why these books endure. Laura is a disruptor. Honest to a fault. Questions authority. She’s our window into this adventure. An American icon in waiting. Forget your modern ideas of childhood – the stakes are high for children living in the 19th century. They have responsibilities — and freedoms — that seem extraordinary in this era of helicopter parenting. Mixed in with small pleasures and petty disputes with her older sister are true feats of survival and bravery. She is observant, tender, strong-willed, hot-tempered. She resists the bounds of 19th-century ladylike behavior — she likes to run barefoot and feel the sun on her face. She is curious and optimistic and fearless, like her father; resourceful and hardworking and honest, like her mother. She is quick to call out anyone who is cruel or unjust. She loves fiercely and unapologetically and is utterly devoted to her dog, Jack. She rubs some adults the wrong way — too many hard questions, too much personality, too much energy — but to the people who matter, she’s a bright light. She absorbs every detail she sees around her, collecting them for stories she will someday share with the world.”

The modern reboot of Little House on the Prairie was announced in January 2025. CBS Studios and Anonymous Content will produce the show, which will be released on Netflix at an unknown date. The casting call claims that this upcoming Netflix series will be a "fresh adaptation" of Wilder's semi-autobiographical series and will offer "a kaleidoscope view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the American frontier.”

What Is 'Little House on the Prairie' About?

Image via NBC

Published in 1935, Little House on the Prairie is a series of stories based on Wilder's life. It retells her childhood and adulthood in the American Midwest between 1872 and 1894, but in a fictional way. Initially, there were supposed to be eight books in this series, but the ninth and last installment was published posthumously in 1971.

Since the book's release, it has been adapted multiple times as various TV shows, animated series, miniseries, and a stage adaptation in 2008. The most notable adaptation was the 1974 TV series of the same name. The main cast featured Michael Landon, Karen Grassle, Melissa Gilbert, Melissa Sue Anderson, Lindsay Sidney Greenbush, Dean Butler, Katherine MacGregor, Richard Bull, and Victor Fench. The series spanned nine seasons and had a total of 200 episodes.

The show aired on NBC, and since then, it has won every award it has been nominated for. From 1978 to 1982, it won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Cinematography in Entertainment Programming for a Series and Outstanding Music Composition for a Series. Meanwhile, Gilbert won two Young Artist Awards for Best Young Actress in a Drama Series.

You can watch the 1974 version of Little House on the Prairie on Amazon Prime Video.