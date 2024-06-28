Still the most popular streaming service in the world, Netflix has grown so large that it now produces original shows and movies. The output keeps increasing, and with it, the quality shifts, with Oscar-nominated masterpieces like The Irishman and awful disasters like The Ridiculous 6. Netflix has also shifted toward the anime scene and has gained the right to stream tons of anime and even adapt some into live-action.

Netflix's anime adaptations started very rocky and even spawned a meme surrounding how bad they were. Fans would collectively mourn whenever Netflix announced a new live-action anime adaptation, wondering how they would ruin their beloved franchise. However, as time passed, they seemed to have figured out what they were doing wrong, as the quality improved in movies and TV shows like the critically acclaimed One Piece live-action. These are Netflix's best live-action anime adaptations, proving that they can produce quality updated versions of beloved IPs.

10 'Full Metal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy' (2022)

Directed by Fumihiko Sori

The final movie of a three-part series, Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy, is based on the world-renowned anime and manga Fullmetal Alchemist. This movie has Edward and Alphonse Elric culminate their long journey by fighting the creator of modern alchemy and the man pulling the strings, Father. A self-created god, Father puts the world in peril by transmuting every human on the continent, setting the stakes higher than they ever have been.

The third and final movie didn't quite save the trilogy. With the same issues as the previous entries, The Final Alchemy sputters out and dies without a spark. With so much content to cover, the movie skipped over some of the best material and rushed through any good moments, making them bland and confusing. With the original Fullmetal Alchemist having a different ending, it's unfortunate that the live-action adaptation butchers it.

9 'Fullmetal Alchemist' (2017)

Directed by Fumihiko Sori

The first movie of the series, Fullmetal Alchemist, covers the first four volumes of the manga. The events involve the Elric brothers looking for the philosopher's stone to regain their lost limbs and body by investigating a rumor in a small city. The movie also adapts the infamous Shou Tucker arc and the incredibly popular Mustang vs. Lust fight.

While the movie featured some original charms, it favored action and fights over the rich story and interesting philosophical ideals that fans enjoyed. Even so, the action is quite good and occasionally makes up for the rushed pacing blasted through iconic moments in the series that ended up leaving no impact on the viewers. The original Fullmetal Alchemist has many great episodes, but the live-action adaptation misses the mark on all of them, making it underwhelming, if not necessarily disappointing.

8 'Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar' (2022)

Directed by Fumihiko Sori