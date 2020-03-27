Netflix’s ‘The Main Event’ Trailer Is Basically ‘Like Mike’ with Pro Wrestling

You guys all remember the 2002 film Like Mike? With Lil Bow and Jonathan Lipnicki? Where a child finds magical basketball shoes that give him the talent to join the actual NBA and everyone allows this to happen? Well, it’s a modern classic, and Netflix and WWE went ahead and basically did the same thing but with pro wrestling in The Main Event. I’m 100% here for it.

Seth Carr stars as Leo Thompson, an 11-year-old wrestling fanatic who discovers a mystical Lucha mask embued with magical powers. (The part in the trailer where Leo finds a Google hit “Legendary Wrestling Mask” is where I was officially sold.) Using his newfound super-strength and agility, Leo adopts the name “Kid Chaos” and works his way up to the WWE.

Directed by Jay Karas, The Main Event also stars Adam Pally, Ken Marino, and WWE superstars Kofi Kingston, The Miz, and Sheamus. Check out the trailer below.

Here is the official synopsis for The Main Event: