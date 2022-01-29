One of the hidden gems that may be waiting on your watchlist is the 2019 Netflix original series Marianne. The 8-episode French production opens on a successful horror writer returning to her small-town home to find her demonic creation has come to life -- the titular witch, Marianne. Where the story goes from there unfolds in a masterclass of horror crafting, which uses time-tested strategies all too often forgotten by modern horror flicks. Aside from the strong atmosphere and excellent cinematography, what sets Marianne apart is the meticulous and steady patience with which director Samuel Bodin and writer Quoc Dang Tran craft their scares. Without ever boring their audience, the creatives at the helm of Marianne carefully weave viewers through layers of preparation using three key methods.

RELATED: The Most Suspenseful Movies on Netflix Right Now

1. Withhold information

Episode one begins in media res, depicting best-selling horror author, Emma Larsimon (Victoire Du Bois), as she finishes the final book in her popular Lizzie Larck series. Much to the disgruntlement of her fans, Emma announces she is moving away from the horror genre. In the midst of the ensuing media circus, Emma receives a disturbing visit from a childhood friend who claims that Lizzie Larck’s fictional antagonist, Marianne, has possessed her mother, Madame Daugeron (Mireille Herbstmeyer). Emma reacts to the news by shirking her responsibilities in favor of vodka shots. The audience learns that Emma left her hometown of Elden years ago in the wake of a tragedy. It is not yet made clear what happened or why, but two things are evident: Emma has a history of nightmares about a witch named Marianne, and present-day Emma displays every classic sign of trauma-responsive avoidance.

Image Via Netflix

A lesser work might begin with a harrowing tale about witch trials or the detailed events of the protagonist’s childhood which tie her to the malevolent force that haunts her. Instead, Bodin and Tran focus on presenting Emma as she is currently, dedicating nearly the entire first episode to exploring her status quo. She is a successful author, but she is rude, erratic, and a blatant alcoholic. Her announcement to exit the horror genre is colored by a yearning to write something nice, serious, and adult, since she views her past work as juvenile – a stealthy metaphor for Emma’s own desire to move past her childhood traumas. By familiarizing the audience with the long-lasting effects of Emma’s trauma, the writers prime them for the burden of Emma’s backstory. The absence of this knowledge creates a yearning to understand this woman and her coping mechanisms; the desire for this information creates a quiet dread within. This approach has the added benefit of endearing us to Emma, as we can recognize our own wounds reflected in her.

In Marianne, we do not learn what happened fifteen years ago at the lighthouse until Emma reunites with her friends and family and these estranged relationships are examined. We do not learn the origins of the spectral force haunting Emma until we witness it commit gruesome acts. And though breadcrumbs are scattered throughout various episodes, we do not learn how or why Marianne has attached herself to Emma until that knowledge becomes critical to Emma’s salvation. Bodin and Tran expertly tease the audience by marinating them in the context needed to understand the answers sought, but only deliver those answers when absolutely necessary. Marianne’s trap is a tension that only the best horror stories achieve: we want to know what happened, but because we first see the aftershock, we dread learning what caused it. Our anticipation for answers is a build-up for the moment of revelation, a jump scare in and of itself.

Image Via Netflix

2. Don’t show the monster

The same principles are applied to the main threat of the series. Marianne is largely portrayed by Herbstmeyer to terrifying perfection, however, Madame Daugeron is not Marianne’s true form. Subliminal glimpses of the real Marianne sometimes flash across the screen. The impression they leave is strange and cartoonish: big, bulgy eyes and an exaggerated grin. The absurdity of the image, paired with its sudden and brief nature, leaves plenty of room for doubt and unease about what was shown. Aside from stop-and-start pausers who obsessively try to capture the exact frame, most audience members will have questions about what they saw as the scene moves forward.

The writers adhere closely to the mantra “Don’t show the monster”, as most of Marianne’s evil acts manifest through others or through inexplicable phenomena. The closest Marianne comes to revealing her true self is through the voice distortion of her vessels – at least, up until the final episode. When Marianne is revealed in all her unholy glory, the questionable flashes of her face are authenticated: a real-life, flesh and blood demon with an expression that looks like it was drawn by Mr. Bean. Yet, somehow, instead of coming across as silly, it is downright bone-chilling. The otherworldly exaggeration of Marianne’s appearance creates an unreality that disturbs the visual senses, and it does so without damaging suspension of disbelief. The absurdist vision is presented as plain as day, with grim nonchalance, and the audience has been prepared with teases to expect something approximate. By pushing an unreal likeness into the realm of reality, Marianne induces a reaction commonly associated with “The Uncanny Valley”.

Image Via Netflix

“The Uncanny Valley” is a term first coined by robotics professor Masahiro Mori in his essay of the same name. In the essay, Mori posits that the closer an artificial human likeness comes to simulating the real thing without achieving perfection, the more unsettling it is for the human brain to behold – and it’s a useful way to frame Marianne’s visceral aesthetic. Because the show’s atmosphere is so rooted in the tone of the real world until Marianne’s reveal, the viewers expect something closer to reality. What they are confronted with instead is a bizarre human likeness that doesn’t quite feel like it fits in the world of the show. As a human caricature displayed sincerely as an element of the show’s reality, Marianne’s design resides snugly in the bottom of the Uncanny Valley.

If the writers hadn’t exercised such restraint when teasing Marianne’s design, the viewer would have become acclimated to her strangeness and the effect would have been countered. If they had not shown any glimpses at all, the viewer would have also rejected the reveal as too ridiculous. Because Marianne’s appearance is first born as a shadow in the mind’s eye, she grows and grows until she is made believable, not unlike her bond with Emma.

3. Gaslight the audience

The most effective way to scare an audience is to make them question what they’re watching. Show viewers something wildly impossible, and then insist it never happened. Like the way in which the titular villain was visually designed and revealed, Marianne achieves maximum scare value by presenting scenarios that feel obviously wrong, but they are treated in-frame as totally normal. Rather than simply relying on musical crescendos and jump scares, the show relies on the audience’s natural human instinct for detail. All of Marianne’s scariest moments are built upon the viewer’s ability to notice when something is amiss, and they create a surreal feeling that something is horribly wrong with the viewer’s perception of events. Then, and only then, does there sometimes come an effective jump scare– and never when expected.

Image Via Netflix

One of the earliest examples of this device at work is in the first episode when Emma comes home late after a night of heavy drinking. When she apologetically climbs into bed with her fiancé, he is spiteful. When Emma confides in him about her nightmares returning, he tells her “Good. You deserve it.” If this already seemed strange, when Emma asks him to turn around to talk to her, he replies, “Are you sure?” What seems like a terse lover’s spat quickly shifts into a dangerous situation. He reveals a warped expression as he turns over, then Daugeron herself hangs over Emma and she wakes up in the morning, alone.

In the second episode, during the aftermath of one of Marianne’s attacks, Emma’s assistant, Camille (Lucie Boujenah), finds herself alone in Emma’s family house in the dead of night. The phone down the hall rings and Camille hesitantly picks it up, shaken by what she has already experienced. She hears heavy breathing on the receiver and, after a moment, a representative from the security company speaks. He calmly walks her through her next steps and instructs her to close the front door. Once Camille reaches the door and closes it, he instructs her to turn around; at this point a shrewd watcher would find this suspicious. But the reasoning given is to “check the living room” for intruders, and while it’s a reasonable enough instruction, it heightens the viewer’s awareness and casts doubt on the trustworthiness of the phone call. Sure enough, when Camille scans the room and reports it is empty, a distorted voice tells her to look more closely. Camille suddenly spots Daugeron in the shadows before her face twists and pops out of the screen.

Later in the episode, Emma and Camille break into Daugeron’s house, only to be interrupted by her early return. Daugeron treats them no more rudely than she would impolite house guests, noting that they did not take off their shoes. Daugeron’s invitation for the women to make themselves at home is accompanied by a frenetic orchestra and Herbstmeyer’s delightfully wicked expressions, but it is nothing more than an uncomfortable exchange on the surface – until Daugeron returns with a knife.

She takes the knife to her own arm and begins sawing into herself at the elbow. The sound of human gristle and the sight of blood pouring down Daugeron’s arm is alarming for how blasé she is with her two unwelcome guests. Emma and Camille rush out of the house, leaving Daugeron behind, and leaving the viewer with the uncertainty of what just happened. Daugeron is not shown to be injured later in the episode, and reason dictates the old woman would need to go to the hospital for an injury that severe, but an explanation is never provided. The audience is left to wonder if Marianne’s ability to induce hallucinations in her victims may be getting stronger.

Image Via Netflix

Together, the three scenes demonstrate a dramatic escalation. First, Marianne is haunting Emma through dreams. Then, Camille is seemingly hallucinating at night. Finally, both Emma and Camille witness what may or may not be a convincing hallucination in broad daylight. In all of these examples, the viewer is lulled into a false sense of normalcy and relative security. That safety is systematically challenged with subtle nuances of dialogue or framing, forming small droplets of doubt in the viewer’s mind over time. The pacing of the scene allows for that tension to grow, and often the scare will not be delivered in a way that is expected. Perhaps it’s a friend at a window, or around a corner, not a demon. The fact that it could be either, and that the writers do not oversaturate one or the other, is what keeps the audience on edge.

Marianne is an excellent case in paranormal horror through strong character development, patience, and psychological warfare against the audience. Although the series performed well internationally, Netflix made the decision to cancel Marianne four months after release. Horror buffs were undoubtedly robbed of a bright (or rather, dark) future for this potential franchise, but the first and only season stands on its own as a show worth pulling from your list.

10 Horror TV Shows that Made the Movies They Were Based On Even Better The TV shows that have helped us find new things to love about our favorite horror movies.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email