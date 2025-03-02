It's taken three-quarters of a decade, but one of the most beloved and iconic small-screen Marvel characters is finally about to return. Back in 2018, fan's determination to save Daredevil took the internet by storm, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough to keep the show afloat. However, fast forward almost eight years, and he's back and set to be better than ever. The original show is a fan favorite across all of Marvel, and Daredevil: Born Again is looking to continue that legacy.

But Daredevil wasn't the only character to leave a memorable impression back in The Defenders Saga days of Netflix. Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher became an iconic collection of Marvel TV shows before the introduction of the Disney+ additions. These shows provided some characters that helped make this franchise what it came to mean to fans, and they wouldn't have been the same without them.

10 Stick

Played by Scott Glenn

Stick (Scott Glenn) made his first appearance in Daredevil as a man who guided and taught Matt (Skylar Gaertner/Charlie Cox) everything he knew, from combat skills to using his working heightened senses to his advantage. But he went through depicted stages of good, bad, and uncertainty throughout the show's run, all the way into the team-up in The Defenders, and he came to a rather sticky end.

Throughout his time on the show, Stick was portrayed as someone who'd take absolutely zero crap thrown his way. He was an ally and an enemy on different occasions, but he was a staple part of what made Daredevil "Daredevil" in the early days of the series. Matt wouldn't have become who he was if not for Stick's training, and he's someone the fans just can't help but like. Things would have been very different without him.