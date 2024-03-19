The Big Picture Netflix Marvel series are now officially part of the MCU, paving the way for Daredevil: Born Again to make a big impact in 2025.

The influence of shows like Loki and X-Men '97 reshaped the strategy of Marvel Studios to honor iconic characters in new ways.

Fans can look forward to the return of Daredevil, Punisher, Bullseye, and Kingpin in the MCU with upcoming Disney+ series and a new Deadpool/Wolverine movie.

Marvel Studios has gone through a major creative uphaul recently, after last year’s most series and shows like Secret Invasion, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania among others failed to impress the audience, the studio smartly pulled the breaks and took time to rethink its strategy. Now fans have only Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starring Deadpool and Wolverine to look forward to on the big screen and a couple of Disney+ series, including the much-awaited Charlie Cox-led Daredevil: Born Again, which itself went through a massive overhaul.

Among the fruitful series that came from the studio last year was Tom Hiddleston-led Loki Season 2, which influenced the retooling of Born Again. Marvel Studios head of streaming Brad Winderbaum revealed in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, “Frankly, a lot of that [Daredevil: Born Again reinvention] was influenced as much from Loki as it was from our X-Men ’97 experience,” he said. “It’s about honoring what came before in order to find a new arc for these iconic characters."

Netflix Marvel Series are Canon to the MCU

This makes sense given both Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) were added to the cast recently. Elsewhere, Cox also expressed his thrill to be working with his Netflix co-stars again as he called them the “heartbeat” of the show. The Defenders aka Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist were first introduced on Netflix with name drops and hints that they are a part of the MCU but were never fully embraced till, recently. “We finally said it out loud,” Winderbaum says.

He further explained, “Flash forward now to Disney+, where we are actually laying out the timeline with tiles on a screen, all of a sudden we’re like, ‘We should just do it. Let’s do it.’” Further revealing that the idea was also “spurred by the redevelopment of Daredevil: Born Again, once we started to really lean into some of the mythology and backstory that was established in those Netflix shows.” And it's pretty fantastic that MCU is finally acknowledging this mythology, which means fan favorites Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, and Bullseye, among other characters, get to continue their character arcs which will be amazing additions to the MCU. Furthermore, fans will have more of Nelson, Murdock, and Page – the avocado at law – as well as the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onfario).

Daredevil: Born Again does not have a release date yet, but it is expected to hit Disney+ sometime in 2025. You can watch the original series on Netflix or Disney+.