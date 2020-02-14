Kevin Smith’s ‘Masters of the Universe’ Full Cast Includes Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, and More

Netflix has announced the full cast for Kevin Smith‘s animated Masters of the Universe series, and it’s a star-studded mix of Smith regulars like Jason Mewes and Justin Long alongside names like Lena Headey, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Stephen Root. Also, Mark Hamill will provide the voice of Skeletor, which is just a *chef’s kiss* bit of casting. Oh, hey, and Kevin Conroy is in there, too, making this a bit of a Batman: The Animated Series reunion.
The series, titled Masters of the Universe: Revelation, will “focus on the unresolved storylines of the iconic characters, picking up where they left off decades ago.”
Here is the full cast:
- Mark Hamill (Star Wars, Batman: The Animated Series) as Skeletor
- Lena Headey (Game of Thrones, 300) as Evil-Lyn
- Chris Wood (Supergirl, The Vampire Diaries) as Prince Adam / He-Man
- Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions) as Teela
- Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans) as Man-At-Arms
- Stephen Root (Office Space, Barry) as Cringer
- Diedrich Bader (Office Space, Napoleon Dynamite) as King Randor / Trap Jaw
- Griffin Newman (The Tick, Vinyl) as Orko
- Tiffany Smith (Behind Enemy Lines, Supernatural) as Andra
- Henry Rollins (Johnny Mnemonic, Lost Highway) as Tri-Klops
- Alan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor) (Westworld, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as Moss Man
- Susan Eisenberg (Wonder Woman, Justice League) as Sorceress
- Alicia Silverstone (Clueless, Batman & Robin) as Queen Marlena
- Justin Long (Galaxy Quest, Live Free or Die Hard) as Roboto
- Jason Mewes (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) as Stinkor
- Phil LaMarr (Mad TV, Justice League) as He-Ro
- Tony Todd (Candyman, Star Trek: The Next Generation) as Scare Glow
- Cree Summer (DC Super Hero Girls, Vampirina) as Priestess
- Kevin Michael Richardson (The Batman, ThunderCats) as Beast Man
- Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series, Crisis on Infinite Earths) as Mer-Man
- Harley Quinn Smith (Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot) as Ileena
Here’s what Smith had to say about the full cast list announcement:
“I cannot believe the lineup of talent I get to play with! The incredible, star-studded cast that Mattel’s Rob David and Netflix’s Ted Biaselli assembled for our Masters of the Universe series will let any lifelong He-Man fan know we’re treating this cartoon seriously and honoring the legendary world of Eternia with A-list talent! Chris, Sarah, Mark, Lena and the other amazing actors and actresses have given performances so powerful and real in a show that features a talking giant green tiger! With these fantastic performers behind our characters, it’ll be crazy easy to immerse yourself in the swords and sorcery of our epic sci-fi soap opera!”
Masters of the Universe: Revelation hasn’t set a premiere date quite yet. Powerhouse Animations, the team behind Castlevania, is providing the animation. Marc Bernardin (Castle Rock, Alphas), Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering) and Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen) are writing the series with Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond) and Rob David (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as executive producers.