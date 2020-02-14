Kevin Smith’s ‘Masters of the Universe’ Full Cast Includes Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, and More

Netflix has announced the full cast for Kevin Smith‘s animated Masters of the Universe series, and it’s a star-studded mix of Smith regulars like Jason Mewes and Justin Long alongside names like Lena Headey, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Stephen Root. Also, Mark Hamill will provide the voice of Skeletor, which is just a *chef’s kiss* bit of casting. Oh, hey, and Kevin Conroy is in there, too, making this a bit of a Batman: The Animated Series reunion.

The series, titled Masters of the Universe: Revelation, will “focus on the unresolved storylines of the iconic characters, picking up where they left off decades ago.”

Here is the full cast:

Mark Hamill (Star Wars, Batman: The Animated Series) as Skeletor

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones, 300) as Evil-Lyn

Chris Wood (Supergirl, The Vampire Diaries) as Prince Adam / He-Man

Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions) as Teela

Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans) as Man-At-Arms

Stephen Root (Office Space, Barry) as Cringer

Diedrich Bader (Office Space, Napoleon Dynamite) as King Randor / Trap Jaw

Griffin Newman (The Tick, Vinyl) as Orko

Tiffany Smith (Behind Enemy Lines, Supernatural) as Andra

Henry Rollins (Johnny Mnemonic, Lost Highway) as Tri-Klops

Alan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor) (Westworld, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as Moss Man

Susan Eisenberg (Wonder Woman, Justice League) as Sorceress

Alicia Silverstone (Clueless, Batman & Robin) as Queen Marlena

Justin Long (Galaxy Quest, Live Free or Die Hard) as Roboto

Jason Mewes (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) as Stinkor

Phil LaMarr (Mad TV, Justice League) as He-Ro

Tony Todd (Candyman, Star Trek: The Next Generation) as Scare Glow

Cree Summer (DC Super Hero Girls, Vampirina) as Priestess

Kevin Michael Richardson (The Batman, ThunderCats) as Beast Man

Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series, Crisis on Infinite Earths) as Mer-Man

Harley Quinn Smith (Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot) as Ileena

Here’s what Smith had to say about the full cast list announcement:

“I cannot believe the lineup of talent I get to play with! The incredible, star-studded cast that Mattel’s Rob David and Netflix’s Ted Biaselli assembled for our Masters of the Universe series will let any lifelong He-Man fan know we’re treating this cartoon seriously and honoring the legendary world of Eternia with A-list talent! Chris, Sarah, Mark, Lena and the other amazing actors and actresses have given performances so powerful and real in a show that features a talking giant green tiger! With these fantastic performers behind our characters, it’ll be crazy easy to immerse yourself in the swords and sorcery of our epic sci-fi soap opera!”

Masters of the Universe: Revelation hasn’t set a premiere date quite yet. Powerhouse Animations, the team behind Castlevania, is providing the animation. Marc Bernardin (Castle Rock, Alphas), Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering) and Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen) are writing the series with Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond) and Rob David (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as executive producers.