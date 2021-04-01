Andrea Riseborough and Stephen Graham are the latest to join the cast for the upcoming Netflix/TriStar adaptation of the stage musical Matilda, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The pair will take over where Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman left off as Matilda's memorably nasty parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood. Notably, neither of these actors are known for their singing prowess and have not displayed said talents on screen before, which means this movie just got ten times more interesting.

Riseborough and Graham join previously cast Matilda stars Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch and newcomer Alisha Weir in the musical adaptation. Weir will play heroine Matilda Wormwood. She brings previous stage and singing experience with her from roles in Annie and Once in Dublin. Thompson has signed on to play the villainous and terrifying headmistress Miss Trunchbull, and Lynch, best known for Captain Marvel and upcoming James Bond entry No Time to Die, will play generous and open-hearted teacher Miss Honey.

Netflix’s adaptation is based on the Roald Dahl classic children’s book of the same name. The story follows the precocious and highly intelligent Matilda Wormwood, who suffers in an abusive household where she is neglected and mistreated. Upon going to school and making new friends and enemies, she discovers she has the magical ability of telekinesis. DeVito notably directed and starred in the beloved movie adaptation of the novel in 1996 with Mara Wilson. The subsequent 2011 stage adaptation was a hit, although reviews were more mixed than audience reactions. (Although no one can deny that “Revolting Children” is insanely catchy and highly entertaining.)

Matilda is the latest in a series of musical adaptations for the screen. Ryan Murphy’s The Prom — which also found a home at Netflix — scored a couple of Golden Globe nominations after debuting on the service in December 2020. Other upcoming adaptations include Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights (coming soon to HBO Max), Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story and musical megahit Dear Evan Hansen. With the boom of streaming services and the current shutdown of Broadway productions, already-made content is in high demand and there’s certainly no complaining to be found here.

There is no release date yet for Netflix/TriStar's Matilda. We’ll keep you updated on future news.

