Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in May 2020

Netflix has announced the titles that are leaving their streaming service next month. Some are just moving to a new service like John Carter going over to Disney+, but others will be lost in the ether until you just decide to get a physical copy or own it on digital. Notable movies leaving Netflix in May include The Place Beyond the Pines, Black Snake Moan, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Young Adult, the Austin Powers trilogy, the first four Final Destination movies, Looney Tunes: Back in Action, and Outbreak. Imagine not being able to see Outbreak. Just imagine right now the inability to watch a film about a deadly virus that has no cure. Imagine.
On the plus side, if you’re curious about whether or not the Austin Powers movies hold up, I suppose you can take the time to do that and then discover that we will never need a fourth Austin Powers movie even though Mike Myers will get asked about it every time he does an interview from now on.
Here’s a list of all the movies leaving Netflix in May.
Leaving 5/1/20
John Carter
Leaving 5/15/20
Limitless
The Place Beyond the Pines
Leaving 5/17/20
Royal Pains: Season 1-8
Leaving 5/18/20
Scandal: Season 1-7
Leaving 5/19/20
Black Snake Moan
Carriers
Evolution
The First Wives Club
It Takes Two
Love, Rosie
She’s Out of My League
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Young Adult
Yours, Mine and Ours
Leaving 5/25/20
Bitten: Season 1-3
Leaving 5/30/20
Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1
Leaving 5/31/20
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Dear John
Final Destination
The Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
My Girl
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Outbreak
Red Dawn
Richie Rich