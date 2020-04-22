Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in May 2020

Netflix has announced the titles that are leaving their streaming service next month. Some are just moving to a new service like John Carter going over to Disney+, but others will be lost in the ether until you just decide to get a physical copy or own it on digital. Notable movies leaving Netflix in May include The Place Beyond the Pines, Black Snake Moan, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Young Adult, the Austin Powers trilogy, the first four Final Destination movies, Looney Tunes: Back in Action, and Outbreak. Imagine not being able to see Outbreak. Just imagine right now the inability to watch a film about a deadly virus that has no cure. Imagine.

On the plus side, if you’re curious about whether or not the Austin Powers movies hold up, I suppose you can take the time to do that and then discover that we will never need a fourth Austin Powers movie even though Mike Myers will get asked about it every time he does an interview from now on.

Here’s a list of all the movies leaving Netflix in May.

Leaving 5/1/20

John Carter

Leaving 5/15/20

Limitless

The Place Beyond the Pines

Leaving 5/17/20

Royal Pains: Season 1-8

Leaving 5/18/20

Scandal: Season 1-7

Leaving 5/19/20

Black Snake Moan

Carriers

Evolution

The First Wives Club

It Takes Two

Love, Rosie

She’s Out of My League

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Young Adult

Yours, Mine and Ours

Leaving 5/25/20

Bitten: Season 1-3

Leaving 5/30/20

Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1

Leaving 5/31/20

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Dear John

Final Destination

The Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

My Girl

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Outbreak

Red Dawn

Richie Rich