‘Childrens Hospital’ Team Bringing Spin-off ‘Medical Police’ to Netflix in January

The team that brought you the twisted comedy series, Childrens Hospital, is back for a spin-off of sorts. Medical Police is on the way for Netflix, premiering on Friday, January 10. A ten-episode series, the show catches up with Dr. Lola Splatt and Dr. Owen Maestro, who are now down in Brazil and find themselves embroiled in a thrilling adventure of hysterical proportions.

Childrens Hospital, a medical drama spoof, ran for seven seasons. This one looks to be spoofing procedurals in every genre.

Along with the date announcement, Netflix has released stills from the show and a poster. If you were a fan of Childrens Hospital’s deadpan nonsense, this one appears to be carrying that torch quite nicely. We even catch a glimpse of Rob Corddry in his clown makeup as Dr. Blake Downs.

Here’s an official synopsis of the show.

From the inimitable team behind Childrens Hospital, Medical Police follows two American physicians (Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel) stationed at a pediatric hospital in São Paulo, Brazil who unwittingly discover a civilization-threatening virus. They’re soon recruited as secret government agents and find themselves in a race against time to find a cure, all the while uncovering a dark conspiracy at the center of the outbreak. Building on the legacy of its predecessor Childrens Hospital, Medical Police triples as an action-packed thriller, a mystery-wrapped love story and, ultimately, a globetrotting comedy series.

In addition to Hayes and Huebel, the series also stars Sarayu Blue (I Feel Bad), Malin Akerman (Billions), Ken Marino (The Babysitter), and Lake Bell (In a World…). Guest stars include Jason Schwartzman (Moonrise Kingdom) and Fred Melamed (A Serious Man) among others.

Alongside Corddry, the series was created by Krister Johnson (Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later), Jonathan Stern (Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return) and David Wain (A Futile and Stupid Gesture). The four also serve as executive producers and writers of the show.

You can check out the poster and the stills below.