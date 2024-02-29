The Big Picture Netflix has ordered medical procedural Pulse starring Justina Machado.

The streamer aims to rival ABC's hit medical series Grey's Anatomy . Pulse announced as Netflix's first foray into medical dramas.

Justina Machado is set to lead the procedural series.

Netflix is diving into the medical world. Today, the streamer announced that its first medical procedural, entitled Pulse, has received a series order. Additionally, Netflix revealed that the series will star Justina Machado in a key role. Pulse is meant to be a Grey's Anatomy-esque answer to ABC’s hit series, which is currently available on the platform.

Per Netflix, Pulse takes place at a Level 1 Trauma Center in Miami, the busiest one in the bustling Florida city. It will center around the trauma center’s crew, primarily Dani Simms, an ER doctor who gains a surprise promotion to chief resident while in the midst of a messy romantic relationship. Along the way, Dani and the others will, naturally, deal with high-pressure emergencies, personal drama, and more. Machado will play Natalie Cruz, a doctor who is also the Chair of Surgery and Emergency Medicine.

Pulse is created, co-showrun, and executive produced by Zoe Robyn. She previously worked on the television adaptation of The Equalizer and held an extensive role with Hawaii Five-0. Robyn co-showruns and executive produces alongside Carlton Cuse, known for projects including Lost, Netflix’s Locke & Key, and more. Kate Dennis (The Handmaid's Tale) is currently set to executive produce and direct the first two episodes of Pulse. Additional executive producers include Bradley Gardner (Teen Wolf: The Movie), Emma Forman (Locke & Key), and Michael Klick (Homeland, 24).

Where Do You Know Justina Machado From?

Image via Netflix

Throughout her lengthy career, Machado has appeared in a little bit of everything, from television and film, to video games, to short films, and more. While she holds many credits, one of her most currently well-known is with Netflix’s modern-day reboot of One Day at a Time, in which Machado stars as Alvarez matriarch Penelope. Though the series only had three seasons on the streamer and was ultimately cancelled after a fourth, it was lauded for how it tackled topics such as depression and other mental health issues, the LGBTQ+ community, and more.

Recently, Machado starred in Prime Video’s The Horror of Dolores Roach, in which she played the title character. Some of her other TV credits include HBO’s Six Feet Under (also available to stream on Netflix), CW’s Jane the Virgin, Private Practice, ER, and many more. In film, some of her projects include Scoob!, The Purge Anarchy, The Call, and Final Destination 2, among others. Her next upcoming project is feature The Throwback, due to release on March 15.

There is currently no projected release window for Pulse.