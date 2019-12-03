Netflix’s ‘Messiah’ Trailer Promises a Series That’s Not What It Seems

0

Twisty suspense thriller TV shows are boosted by binge-ready streaming services. Gone are the days of impatiently waiting for resolved cliffhangers and plot twists that you forgot during the weeklong break. Instead, you can plow through the deliciously dark plotting as fast as your remote finger can let you, making for an exquisite home entertainment experience. Netflix’s new series Messiah aims to provide that experience. And we’ve got the first trailer for you to watch.

Created by Michael Petroni (The Book Thief), the series stars Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible — Fallout) as a CIA agent investigating the curious case of a mysterious man played by Mehdi Dehbi (London Has Fallen). A man who claims to be the Messiah, and has the “miracles” to back it up. But there’s no way he’s telling the truth, even as he’s amassing a herd of followers… right? Monaghan must untangle the knots, while an ensemble cast of John Ortiz, Dermot Mulroney, Beau Bridges, and many others round out the world. If you dig Homeland but wish it had just a dash of supernatural intrigue — Messiah is the new show for you.

Messiah ascends to Netflix January 1, 2020. Check out the official trailer and synopsis below. Also, here’s one of the series directors James McTeigue giving us a tease. Plus, our interview with Monaghan about underrated actioner Sleepless. And finally, for more Netflix nail-biters, here are the best thrillers you can watch on the streaming service right now.