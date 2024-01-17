The Big Picture Netflix celebrates the past with its new Milestone Movies collection, featuring classic films hitting 50 years old in 202

The collection includes starry features like Mel Brooks's Blazing Saddles and Jack Nicholson-led Chinatown.

More films celebrating anniversaries will be added throughout 2024, including titles from 1984, 1994, and 2004.

Netflix is ringing in the new year by celebrating the past with its new Milestone Movies: The Anniversary collection launching in January. The selection will debut with classic films hitting 50 years old in 2024, including a handful of all-time great features from that era. Additionally, Netflix has arranged in-person screenings of these favorites at New York’s Paris Theater, L.A.’s Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, and Bay Theater in Pacific Palisades beginning in March. More details of the screenings will be unveiled as the dates get closer.

The collection of 1974 classics offers a wide variety of titles, but the most prominent are starry features like Mel Brooks's legendary Western comedy Blazing Saddles starring Cleavon Little and Gene Wilder and the Jack Nicholson-led Chinatown. Acclaimed directors Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, and Robert Altman are all featured in the list as well, with The Conversation, Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, and California Split respectively among those being added to the service. In total, 14 titles make their way to Netflix today, with the list rounded out by Robert Clouse's Black Belt Jones featuring Scatman Crothers, The Gambler with James Caan and Lauren Hutton, Jack Clayton’s adaptation of The Great Gatsby starring Mia Farrow and Robert Redford, Larry Cohen’s sci-fi horror It’s Alive, Stanley Donen’s The Little Prince with Bob Fosse, The Lords of Flatbush pairing Sylvester Stallone and Henry Winkler, Alan J. Pakula’s The Parallax View starring Warren Beatty and Paula Prentiss, and the Sonny Chiba-led martial arts classic The Street Fighter.

These new additions address a long-held complaint against Netflix about the drought of Old Hollywood movies featured on the platform. As the streamer's film catalog has shrunk, heavy focus has been placed in recent years on developing original content, including films like Leave the World Behind and Rebel Moon. Meanwhile, classic films have routinely been left by the wayside, especially anything before 1970. While not remedying that issue necessarily, the new Milestone Movies collection does at least offer a greater showcase for the Hollywood hits of old.

Netflix's Milestone Movies Will Feature More Anniversary Titles Throughout 2024

As the year goes on, Netflix plans to continue adding more films celebrating anniversaries, starting with titles from 1984 in April. Although the lineup hasn't been unveiled yet, the year is one of the best in history for cinema, including behemoth films and iconic franchises like Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, The Terminator, Gremlins, Ghostbusters, Once Upon a Time in America, and so much more. June will see the arrival of titles from 1994, another phenomenal year that brought theatergoers Pulp Fiction, The Shawshank Redemption, and The Lion King among others. Finally, 2004 films celebrating their 20th anniversary will complete the collection in October with everything from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind to Kill Bill Vol. 2, Spider-Man 2, and Howl's Moving Castle up for consideration.

The new collection of 1974 classics is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned here at Collider for more information on future titles being added as part of Milestone Movies and screenings coming later this year.