The Big Picture Netflix is reviving 1984 classics for a limited run in theaters, including blockbusters and indie hits.

The Milestone Movies collection features a mix of crowd-pleasers like Beverly Hills Cop and Indiana Jones.

Cult classics like Dune, This Is Spinal Tap, and Starman are also part of the lineup for nostalgic fans to enjoy.

Netflix is saying goodbye to the 1970s and preparing to bring the '80s nostalgia back to the big screen with its Milestone Movies: The Anniversary Collection. Launched back in January, the new collection was created to bring a handful of classic titles celebrating major anniversaries to the platform and its theaters throughout the year. Following an initial lineup that included 50-year-old films like Blazing Saddles and Chinatown, some of 1984's biggest hits and critical darlings are available to stream and are set to enjoy limited runs on specific dates in April and May at the Netflix-owned Paris Theater in New York, The Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, and The Bay Theater in Pacific Palisades, California.

Top to bottom, 1984 is one of the most stacked years in film history with everything from blockbuster franchises to historical epics and smaller-scale indies finding success. Netflix has included a mix in their collection, showcasing the wide range of films turning 40 this year. In terms of crowd-pleasers, the streamer has brought on the Eddie Murphy classic Beverly Hills Cop. It couldn't come at a better time either, as Murphy is set to reprise his feature role as Axel Foley for the first time in 30 years on the platform this summer with Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Also of note is the arrival of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, the flawed but still beloved middle child of Steven Spielberg's original trilogy of adventure films which also marked the debut of now Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan.

The teen classic Sixteen Candles from John Hughes also made the cut, alongside the Kevin Bacon classic Footloose, the Best Picture-winning juggernaut Amadeus, the Robert De Niro hit Once Upon a Time in America, rom-com darlings Romancing the Stone and Splash, and The Muppets Take Manhattan. For horror fans, there are a few treats as well, including Robert Englund's first kills as Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street and the beloved creature feature Gremlins. Other critically acclaimed titles arriving on the platform include The Natural, Love Streams, Moscow on the Hudson, Places in the Heart, Fanny and Alexander, A Passage to India, 2010: The Year We Make Contact, The Killing Fields, Iceman, and more.

Netflix's Milestone Movies Also Cater to Cult Classics

Netflix isn't just bringing the best films of the time to the platform, but the titles that have since carved out a spot in pop culture despite an initial failure to catch on. One timely cult classic for fans of Denis Villeneuve's Dune films that will be available to watch is David Lynch's adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel, featuring Kyle MacLachlan's debut performance as Paul Atreides and Sting as Feyd-Rautha. Ahead of its sequel, which began filming back in March, Rob Reiner's landmark mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap will rock out on the platform as well. Rounding out the list are John Carpenter and Brian De Palma's respective forgotten gems Starman and Body Double, as well as the adventure classic The NeverEnding Story and John Sayles's The Brother From Another Planet.

For the theatrical screenings, Netflix has grouped many of the films for re-release, with blockbusters including Footloose and Indiana Jones among others, first screening at the Paris Theater from April 12 through April 18 with indie and auteur titles, including Body Double and Places in the Heart, following from April 19 through 25, and a "Fantastic Journeys" collection headlined by Amadeus and Once Upon a Time in America, running from April 26 to May 2. The Egyptian and Bay Theaters both have their own slates lined up, running from April 22 to April 25 and April 12 to May 9 respectively.

Further dates and details for the streamer's special theatrical screenings are available on the Paris Theater, Egyptian Theater, and Bay Theater's official websites. Keep an eye out for the massive slate of new titles from 1984 on Netflix. Films from 1994 are next on the list and are set to begin rolling out in July.