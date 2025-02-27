Next month, Netflix is putting a twist on the reality TV concept. For its new competition series, the streamer is giving away its one million dollar prize to one contestant in the very first episode – but what happens next is the real challenge. In Million Dollar Secret, contestants will have to lie, cheat, bluff and play dumb in order to hide the fact that they might be the one that got a box full of money. The contestant can only keep the prize if they manage to fool everyone for the entire season. The new series debuts on March 26.

The setting is simple: twelve strangers will be taken to a lakeside estate and have their own rooms. Once the new millionaire finds out who they are, everyone will start to interact and play games that test each other's honesty and ability to conceal the fact that their lives have just changed forever. The fun part of the game for viewers is, of course, trying to find out who is hiding the million-dollar secret and who is the best at spotting a liar.

A Million Dollar Secret Is Hard To Keep

The Million Dollar Secret trailer introduces us to "the Stag," the estate in which contestants will get to live in while the season develops. From the looks of it, it will quickly become obvious that people are willing to play dirty when a million dollars are on the line, and it will only get more vicious. With every challenge they perform, contestants will have the chance of getting a clue that points them in the right direction – so the millionaire has to fight just as hard in order to keep all clues to themselves. The contestants and the host will be able to "accuse" someone of being a millionaire during nightly dinners. If the millionaire gets spotted, they are eliminated and the money goes to another secret contestant.

Million Dollar Secret will be hosted by actor and comedian Peter Serafinowicz, who has done everything from Shaun of the Dead and Guardians of the Galaxy to Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and even John Wick: Chapter 4. Serafinowicz will be responsible for both teasing and reining in the contestants because, as the trailer also revealed, tensions will get as high as possible and there will be a lot of crying and pointing fingers throughout the season.

For the reality series' release strategy, Netflix is sticking to its batch format. It has proven successful with titles like Love Is Blind and The Circle because fans have the chance to catch up before too many spoilers are revealed on social media. The streamer will kick off the season with three episodes, then release another three in the following week and keep the final reveal for the week of April 9. The first three episodes of Million Dollar Secret debut on Netflix on March 26. You can check out the trailer above.