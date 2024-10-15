Miniseries are a wonderful alternative to multi-season series and familiar feature-length films that have become popular over the past few decades. The rise of cable allowed creators to explore stories in an 8-to-10-episode format, opening new possibilities compared to the traditional made-for-TV movie. Miniseries provide more depth and character development than movies without the long-term commitment of multi-season TV series.

While miniseries have existed for decades, Netflix has played a key role during the streaming era. The 2010s introduced viewers to remarkable Netflix miniseries, such as The Haunting of Hill House, paving the way for newer hits like The Queen's Gambit. These are Netflix’s best miniseries of the 2010s, acclaimed projects that built the streamer into the leader of the industry it is today. They will be ranked based on their overall quality and place within Netflix's ever-expanding library of content.

10 'Wild Wild Country' (2018)

Created by Maclain Way and Chapman Way

Wild Wild Country recounts the rise of the Rajneesh movement in the 1980s, where controversial guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, his spokesperson Ma Anand Sheela, and his followers built the city of Rajneeshpuram in Oregon. Their unconventional lifestyle and pursuit of self-governance sparked conflict with locals, leading to legal battles, bioterror attacks, and internal power struggles.

The series captures a turbulent and often overlooked historical event that tested the limits of religious freedom and legal authority in America. Wild Wild Country offers an exercise in critical thinking for viewers willing to open their minds. Xenophobia is certainly present among many Americans who are skeptical of Rajneesh and his followers, but the series also documents the added layer of manipulative leaders and vulnerable members.

9 'Safe' (2018)

Created by Harlan Coben

This 8-episode miniseries follows Tom Delaney (Michael C. Hall), the father of two teenage daughters, who seeks to connect with them following the recent death of his wife and their mother. When his eldest daughter, Jenny (Amy James-Kelly), disappears, Tom is desperate to uncover the truth. As he digs deeper for answers, more mysteries involving his friends, family, and community begin to surface, and secrets begin to unravel.

The secrets threatening to be exposed throughout the tense and continuously twisting narrative contradict the seemingly stable, well-to-do nature of the community.

Safe boasts a stellar cast that continually leaves viewers on the edge of their seats by the end of each episode. The secrets threatening to be exposed throughout the tense and continuously twisting narrative contradict the seemingly stable, well-to-do nature of the community, adding a classic suspense element to the story. Like other crime stories about missing persons and hidden secrets, the limited series format works well for Safe, pacing itself for the final reveal yet giving each episode remarkable moments.

8 'Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes' (2019)

Created by Joe Berlinger

Based on the life and crimes of the infamous serial killer Ted Bundy, this miniseries features interviews and archival footage that piece together different accounts from Bundy himself, investigators, witnesses, and others who researched or came into contact with him. This four-episode series brings to the screen a chilling tale of a seemingly average man who masked dark tendencies—even more disturbing is hearing from Bundy himself as he discusses his crimes on the record.

The Ted Bundy Tapes was the first installment in the "Conversations with a Killer" series, paving the way for the subsequent Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes and John Wayne Gacy Tapes. The show offers a compelling narrative that is easily digestible for viewers unfamiliar with the case. For those familiar with Bundy's crimes, the audio directly from Bundy enhances the experience and makes for a haunting retelling of this infamous case in American history.

7 'The Spy' (2019)

Created by Gideon Raff

Based on true events, The Spy follows Eli Cohen (Sacha Baron Cohen), an Israeli spy who infiltrates the Syrian government in the 1960s, posing as businessman Kamel Amin Thaabet. Befriending powerful people, Cohen maintains a double life and navigates the growing risks of his cover. The series highlights Eli's emotional struggle as he becomes immersed in his secret identity, affecting his relationship with his wife, Nadia (Hadar Ratzon-Rotem), back in Israel.

The show explores themes of identity and sacrifice, examining the psychological toll of living a double life. Sacha Baron Cohen delivers a riveting performance, shifting from his comedic roots to embody a courageous and vulnerable character. The slow burn is good enough for six episodes, while the detailed period setting and cinematography do justice to the story’s historical aspect, even when the narrative doesn't. A fascinating look into espionage, The Spy combines drama and history to illustrate the high stakes and personal costs of covert intelligence work.

6 'Maniac' (2018)

Created by Cary Joji Fukunaga and Patrick Somerville

In an alternate-reality New York City, Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill), a man living with schizophrenia, and Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone), a woman living with unresolved trauma, meet during a pharmaceutical drug trial. The drug in question is designed to cure mental disorders. As Owen and Annie progress through the study, they experience shared, vivid fantasies that force them to confront their deepest fears and traumas. Guided by a malfunctioning supercomputer, the experiment spirals into chaos, blending reality and illusion.

Maniac is a bizarre adventure with stunning world-building and visuals. Stone and Hill give hilarious and emotional performances that offer insight into the human psyche and the seemingly endless search for happiness. Additionally, Justin Theroux as Dr. James K. Mantleray and Billy Magnussen as Jed Milgrim give fantastic supporting performances along with a handful of other cast members.

5 'Godless' (2017)

Created by Scott Frank

On the run from his cruel mentor, Frank (Jeff Daniels), outlaw Roy Goode (Jack O'Connell) seeks refuge in the woman-dominated town of La Belle. Roy meets La Belle resident Alice Fletcher (Michelle Dockery), and the two grow close. Meanwhile, Frank and his gang, intent on revenge against Roy, narrow in on the location of Roy's hideout. In response to the news of Frank's pending arrival, the residents of La Belle band together against Frank's gang.

The female-dominated aspect of Godless offers a fresh perspective to the neo-Western genre of TV while still paying homage to the Western shows that came before it. The show's feminist concept is carried out with incredible production, high-quality writing, and a fantastic cast that blends perfectly with the arid and ruthless setting. The characters are remarkable, including many that viewers cannot help but root for despite their overt flaws.

4 'Alias Grace' (2017)

Created by Sarah Polley and Margaret Atwood