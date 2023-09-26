The Big Picture The Blind Side became the most-rented DVD in Netflix history because it was released at a time when the company's DVD rental service was at its peak popularity.

Somebody break out a 10-gun salute — or maybe just 10 radios blasting out the "you wouldn't steal a car" piracy ad — because the age of Netflix's DVDs-by-mail service has come to a close. While Netflix was founded on the principle of giving people access to movie rentals through the postal service, the company has moved away so much from this concept that it has finally abandoned physical media altogether. It's a sad moment for many, including those who understandably worry about what this means for the future of tangible copies of movies, but it does offer a chance to look back at the history of Netflix. Specifically, Netflix recently unveiled the 50 most-rented DVDs from the company, with the most checked-out feature of all time being The Blind Side.

Initially, the choice of The Blind Side might seem a little strange … or maybe it doesn’t register as peculiar at all. After all, The Blind Side is just the kind of movie a middle-class suburban family would totally have on their DVD shelf. Its ubiquity alone meant it would have a good shot at being one of the most prominent features in the pantheon of Netflix DVDs. However, there are much larger forces, some nerdy corporate nonsense, and other more insidious elements that have undoubtedly informed The Blind Side’s popularity as a DVD rental from Netflix.

‘The Blind Side’ Was the Right Movie at the Right Time

The Blind Side was released on physical home video on March 23, 2010, roughly four months after its theatrical premiere. At the start of that same year, Netflix announced that it would not start shipping out new Warner Bros. DVDs until they'd already been on the market for 28 days. At the time, it was a way for Warner Bros. to try and salvage its physical media sales and a reflection of just how powerful Netflix had become. Its 11.1 million subscribers at the start of 2010 is a fraction of its reach today, but Netflix's power over the world of home video was indisputable. In 2013, Forbes claimed that Netflix's DVD subscriber base reached its zenith at 19.5 million subscribers by the end of 2010 while Paste Magazine would later dub both 2010 and 2011 as the golden age of this service.

All of this is to say that The Blind Side, even though it arrived on Netflix 28 days after its DVD premiere, was debuting just as those red Netflix envelopes were more popular than ever. It was just the right movie to drop at the right time on this service. After all, it was a feel-good inspirational drama, the kind of project mainstream audiences are always craving. Looking over the 50 most popular rentals in history at Netflix, inspirational dramas are a common sight, as are movies released from 2009-2011, the peak era of the service. Julie and Julia, The Fighter, The Butler ... they're all here, and even later titles like The Judge and Hacksaw Ridge showed Netflix DVD subscribers having an affinity for live-action movies that tug at the heartstrings. No wonder The Blind Side excelled in an environment that favored modern easily digestible cinema.

It’s also strange to think that The Blind Side almost certainly couldn’t have secured that title if it had dropped even three years later. While there are some movies released after 2013 on the 50 most popular Netflix DVD rentals, they only make up 17 of the 50 titles here. Plus, even as early as late 2011, Netflix was making it clear it didn’t value the long-term value of its DVD rental service. An infamous plan to spin the DVD side of the company into a new entity called Qwikster went down in flames and was quickly recalled. It rightfully became an eternal punchline, but it was a maneuver reflecting where Netflix wanted to take the company.

By 2013, the entity’s subscriber base for DVDs had decreased dramatically and Netflix was now crowing about its original streaming programming like House of Cards and Orange is the New Black. The Blind Side was one of the last theatrical titles to drop before Netflix began publicly distancing itself from physical media. It was a last hurrah, in hindsight, for a business endeavor that put Netflix on the map but wasn’t perceived as valuable enough to maintain eternally.

‘The Blind Side’ Was Popular But Not Always For The Right Reasons

The corporate history of Netflix and its ambitions as an entertainment giant undoubtedly played a role in The Blind Side’s ascension to the top of Netflix’s DVD rentals. However, its popularity with customers also reflects a sad phenomenon (which extends far beyond this one movie and streaming company) of popular cinema often coddling privileged groups and spreading lies about marginalized lives. To be clear, this is not meant to say that any person who watched or enjoyed The Blind Side is “racist” or trying to cast aspersions on why people liked a certain movie. Breaking down the latter phenomenon is complicated and varies from viewer to viewer.

What is clear, though, is that the history of American cinema is populated with massive hits that were “crowdpleasers” but also deeply racist. Dating back to the days of The Birth of a Nation, many pieces of “comfort” cinema for largely white viewers have included imagery, plotlines, and characters that dehumanize non-white communities. Under the guise of providing straightforward inspirational or escapist cinema, these features, whether intentionally or not, provide insidious narratives that further harmful stereotypes. In the case of The Blind Side, this title is a classic example of a white savior story that offers no nuance or personality to its Black supporting characters, among other egregious crimes.

A recent lawsuit from the central subject of The Blind Side, football player Michael Oher, tragically reflects the harmful reality this movie ignored, as Oher is now accusing his adopted parents of allegedly financially exploiting him and trapping him in a conservatorship. Go back and read any number of reviews from when The Blind Side came out and one can see that criticisms over its white savior narrative are nothing new. However, this new lawsuit only underscores how detached from reality this feature is. “Comfort food” cinema providing easy heartfelt stories for white viewers often further erases the humanity of the oppressed. The elements that make such films so repugnant are also the very same traits that often endear them to the general public, hence why something like The Blind Side becomes so popular.

In many ways, The Blind Side benefited tremendously from timing in terms of its standing in the history of Netflix DVD rentals. Heck, it’s questionable if Warner Bros. and Alcon Entertainment would’ve backed the film as hard even a few years after its initial release given how quickly studios abandoned mid-budget adult dramas for the big screen. However, this piece of data is also a reminder to the general public to be vigilant about what kind of stories get popular in the mainstream consciousness and especially which tales get categorized as “feel-good” yarns. Netflix’s DVDs-by-mail plan was once the way of the future, but the way it enabled the enduring popularity of The Blind Side plays into harmful status quos that have existed for eons.