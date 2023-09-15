The Big Picture Bird Box became Netflix's most streamed horror movie due to factors such as Sandra Bullock's popularity and its release strategy.

The film fails to commit to its horror genre, lacking intensity, scares, and a clear understanding of the monsters.

To improve the reputation of their genre movies, Netflix needs to deliver on genre tropes and provide viewers with something to be scared of or entertained by.

Some way, somehow, Bird Box climbed its way to the top of Netflix's horror movies and became the service's most streamed film in that genre. On one hand, if you remember when this movie hit the streamer, then this should come as no surprise. Bird Box was a phenomenon. Between its lead actor, eerie premise, word of mouth, and release date strategy, there was no way that this movie wasn't going to do well. Well, it did more than that. For a short period of time, it felt like you couldn't escape this movie or its unseen monsters, no matter where you went. What is surprising is that a movie that is as weak as this one managed to get as far as it did. Netflix's biggest movie ever resembles many other films, titles that are highly eventful and keep you on the edge of your seat throughout their entire runtime. Not this one. If you are brave enough to take your blindfold off, you'll see that there is hardly anything "genre" to be found in Bird Box.

If you have still somehow managed to avoid the beast that was the cultural phenomenon of Bird Box (don't worry, you aren't alone — somehow, I managed to until recently), then you might or might not need a crash course in what this movie is about. That being said, most of us who didn't watch Bird Box have still been made more than aware of the plot of this movie. The film follows Malorie Hayes (Sandra Bullock) as she and the people around her try to survive in a post-apocalyptic world, where unseen entities either send people into a homicidal state or make them commit suicide. It's a bleak premise that offers up plenty of room for grim end-of-the-world set pieces. With an idea like this, you really don't have to drum up too much else to give viewers a wild horror ride. The problem is... Bird Box doesn't know how to commit to anything — not to its premise, its rules, or its scares. Bird Box is a genre vacuum.

These Movies Had the Horror that 'Bird Box' Should Have Had

We've all seen tons of movies with similar tones and log lines to this. The Mist quickly comes to mind, with its unseen cosmic monsters, hopeless apocalyptic setting, and even its very gray visuals. Let's not forget the ending of that movie, which somehow manages to be shocking enough to top every single horrifying element that came in the two hours leading up to it. Then, there's A Quiet Place, another post-apocalyptic horror film about horrifying monsters that we don't understand and have to take shelter from. A Quiet Place, thankfully, isn't as grim as The Mist. In fact, it's kind of the inverse, crowd-pleasing, popcorn version of that movie. It has action scenes that are both fun and terrifying at the same time, a fantastic concept for a monster that we don't see much, but enough of to know that we should be petrified, and a great family dynamic at the center of it all. A bleak tone doesn't make these movies work, it's committing to the bit of being a genre movie that does the trick.

'Bird Box' Never Commits to Horror

Bird Box wants you to believe that it is a terrifying genre movie while doing about five percent of the work that it should have done. When the apocalypse begins, we do have an exciting scene where drivers on the road are going nuts and our protagonists have to navigate a world that is catching fire. There is a scene where a killer is loose in a house. Like The Mist, there is even an entire set piece that takes place in a grocery store where some pretty grisly events take place. As for the apocalyptic road rage scene and the killer in the house, neither of these delivers near the level of intensity that other movies with these same elements do. The few minutes in the grocery store shoot for some intense scares, but they really just remind you of a much better, very similar horror movie. Other than these three parts of the film, Bird Box spends its time watching people have long, drawn-out conversations about what to do next, watching people kill themselves, and avoiding showing us the monsters at all costs.

Why Netflix's Genre Originals Are So Disappointing

Now, with genre movies, and horror in particular, watching characters try to figure out how they are going to get out of their current situation can be fun. It's a great way to show us where our character's interests really lie, where they stand in a large group dynamic, and how individual characters' brains work. However, when we're spending most of a movie's runtime talking about what to do next, the audience is left desperately wanting the characters to do something. Anything! Bird Box isn't the only genre-heavy Netflix movie to be guilty of this. A lot of this streamer's original movies put on the facade of an action-packed thriller or a grisly horror experience. They pay for a big star to get people clicking on their movie, adding another stream to that movie's view count, and then proceed to deliver the most uneventful movie possible. Think of titles like Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot or The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling. Both Netflix genre movies and Bird Box promise a lot to their audiences, only to leave everyone standing around with their arms crossed, wondering when anyone will decide what to do next.

'Bird Box' Doesn't Want to Do the Hard Work That Comes With Horror

As stated before, Bird Box does have horrific elements in it, it just doesn't have the right horrific elements. People aren't going to horror films to watch characters violently kill themselves over and over again. This is an empty scare, it's pure shock just for the sake of twisting your stomach. This movie is down to show its viewers anything and everything in terms of self-violence, but has no interest in even remotely showing us a glimpse of the monsters. So it's not that Bird Box is abiding by a strict "less is more" approach to its horror, it just doesn't want to do the hard work.

What do you think is harder to come up with — someone purposefully walking in front of a moving vehicle or having to come up with a creative and terrifying design for a monster? The answer is obvious. And listen, if you don't want to show the audience the monster at all, at least give us some idea as to what is going on. We know that something is making people harm themselves, but we don't really know at all. Is it actually a monster? Is it some sort of supernatural force? Are they aliens? We aren't just lacking visuals here, we're lacking any understanding.

How Did 'Bird Box' Become Netflix's Most-Watched Horror Movie?

So, how did Bird Box end up becoming the number-one horror movie on Netflix? Well, a couple of factors came into play. For one, Sandra Bullock is one of the most popular actresses working today. When her brand-new movie pops up on a streamer just ready to be fired up, people are going to click on it. They don't have to drive anywhere to go see it or pay for a ticket. It's right there, so you might as well give it a shot! This especially factors into the film's release strategy. Bird Box hit Netflix on December 14, 2018, a week and a half before families were gathered together for Christmas. If your family was sitting around and looking for something to do, then hey, you had a new Sandra Bullock horror movie ready to watch!

This led to wild word of mouth. By most movies' standards, this would just constitute people telling their friends to watch it. Bird Box had the added advantage of having an internet challenge born out of its popularity. People would film themselves wearing a blindfold and walking from one part of their room to another, then completely embarrass themselves. Tons of people did this challenge, and if they did it without knowing where the name of it came from, they could quickly fire up Netflix and find out. What I can all but guarantee is that this movie didn't rise to the top for being the "scariest movie of all time." Not a chance.

If Netflix wants to improve the reputation of their genre movies, then the solution is easy. They just need to commit to delivering on genre tropes! If you're making a horror movie, then give people something to be scared of. Don't just deliver us movies that have a dour tone and are telling us that we should be scared of what's outside. If it's an action movie, then give us some tangible, gonzo stunts, not people standing around in a hotel room or a situation room talking about what exotic locations they have to travel to, or trying to figure out where a rogue agent has run off to. Don't even get me started on the CGI in Heart of Stone. None of these things are interesting! However, if Netflix combines its genius marketing strategies with an entertaining, cleverly constructed, effective genre movie, then the streamer might have a cultural phenomenon on their hands.