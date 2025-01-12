2025 is just getting started, but Netflix already has a lot in store for the new year. The streaming service is known for putting out original content on a rolling basis, with a few upcoming titles already getting subscribers' attention ahead of their release. From Cameron Diaz's long-awaited return to film in Back in Action to Guillermo del Toro's decade-long effort to adapt Frankenstein, there is lots to add to the watch list.

Given that three Netflix originals broke records in 2024, it will be interesting to see which of the films arriving on the platform this year will pique viewers' interest the most, reaching the streamer's Top 10 of all time. From what has already been announced to come out this year, there are the most buzz-worthy Netflix movies you won't want to miss in 2025, ranked by just how much anticipation they have behind them.

10 'Havoc'

Directed by Gareth Evans

Close

Action enthusiasts are already looking forward to Tom Hardy's next gritty project. Known for playing criminals and villains, the actor will now be on the right side of the law in Havoc. The Netflix film will have Hardy play a bruised detective determined to rescue a politician's estranged son from the criminal underworld after a drug deal goes south. While on this mission, the protagonist begins to see through the corrupt system driving the city.

Gangs of London director Gareth Evans will helm this thrilling action flick, which will come out sometime this year. Havoc has been a long time in the making, with filming dating back to 2021. When the film's first look images were released, they came as a sign that the production was still on the table despite the multiple setbacks that it faced. Aside from Hardy, names like Jessie Mei Li, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker will also be part of the project's ensemble.

9 'The Life List'

Directed by Adam Brooks

Image via Netflix

Sofia Carson has become a Netflix regular, having starred in four movies for the streaming platform so far, the latest being the hugely successful Carry-On. The partnership between the actress and Netflix is far from over, with her leading the book-to-screen adaptation of The Life List by Lori Nelson Spielman. She is expected to star as Alex Rose, a young woman seeking to cross off all the items from her childhood bucket list. Encouraged by her mother to go on this life-altering quest, the main character uncovers family secrets and falls in love.

Written and directed by Adam Brooks, this anticipated romantic comedy has yet to get an official release date. However, its stacked cast is enough of a reason to keep this title on your 2025 to-watch list. Carson will act opposite Kyle Allen, Sebastian de Souza, and Connie Britton in a project that will likely drive viewers to laugh and cry in equal measure.

8 'Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl'

Directed by Merlin Crossingham and Nick Park

Image via Netflix

Netflix subscribers are ringing in 2025 in good company, with the latest installment of the Wallace & Gromit franchise, which is already available on the platform. In the brand-new entry to the award-winning animated film series, entitled Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, the beloved duo are forced to deal with an enemy from their past. Feathers McGraw, the famed antagonist from the 1993 short film The Wrong Trousers, comes back to haunt them after the smart gnome that Wallace created gets a mind of its own. Once again, Gromit must save his master from the sinister forces preventing him from inventing ever again.

The lead characters have proven their loyalty to one another throughout the many entries in the franchise, and their partnership is what leads viewers to also remain faithful to the inventor and his pooch over time. Wallace and Gromit's first onscreen appearance was in 1989's A Grand Day Out, which was nominated for an Oscar. Since then, they've resurfaced for six other films before the recently released Netflix movie. Having them back more than 20 years later is a welcome surprise and the perfect way to kick off the streaming service's lengthy 2025 release list.