Netflix has done a whole lot of good for both the movie industry and movie fans. Before today's biggest streaming service came along, where else would you be able to find so many classics at the touch of a button? Sure, On-Demand services were a thing, but those were nothing like having tons of titles at your disposal for one flat rate a month. Well now, about a decade and a half into the streaming service being live, the virtual aisles of Netflix have been flooded by their own huge, smelly original movies. These star-studded projects, like Red Notice and The Gray Man, are the definition of "nothing" movies. Films that promise a tasty experience, but you bite into them and realize that your entire meal is just a hologram being projected in front of you. You taste nothing, you feel nothing, the experience feels artificial, and even though you just witnessed A-list actors putting in the work, you walk away wondering what was even real.

If a tree falls in the woods and no one is there, does it make a sound? Yes, and Netflix has filled its library with tons of these trees. While it's not quite the movie minefield that is Tubi or Pluto TV, Netflix is no longer the quality service that it once was. Now, it's filled with a ridiculous amount of expensive movies that hit the service, supposedly millions and millions of people watch, but you never hear anyone on Earth talking about them... unless the movies are being made fun of. It's important to note that the mega-sized Netflix movies in question are those that are devoid of a true auteur behind the camera and typically fall into some sort of action movie subgenre. We're not talking big, weirdly expensive but great movies like Martin Scorsese's The Irishman or Noah Baumbach's White Noise, we're looking more along the lines of the recently released spy-thriller Heart of Stone. These movies have the budgets of massive theatrical blockbusters, garner huge movie stars like Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, promise explosive thrills, and deliver on nothing at all.

'Red Notice' Was Huge, but Lacked Anything New

Image via Netflix

Over the last few years, movie fans have definitely paid close attention to these big Netflix action movies, but quickly realize these movies are overstaying their welcome. These Netflix originals come along every couple of years, use the valuable time of today's best actors, and do what essentially feels like feeding them to an AI movie generator. Unless the actors are being filmed in a hotel room or some sort of crisis suite, then they're being surrounded by enormous green screens to fake out big expensive shooting locations.

That makes it easy for the studio to juxtapose them against, say, a colosseum, like the bullfight scene in Red Notice (a movie that is supposedly Netflix's biggest movie ever but has made zero cultural impact). Not only do the environments look way too glossy and video game-like, but the actors don't have a world to act against. This greatly affects the action, which is the biggest part of these movies aside from the actors! If there's nothing to act against, then there is no danger to react to. Everything feels wooden, and if it doesn't feel wooden, it feels synthetic. Pick your poison, Netflix. Oh wait, you already did.

Netflix Puts Business First and Storytelling Last

Image via Netflix

So why in the world would a business executive choose to approach all of their streaming service's original movies this way? Well, there's your first problem. These are decisions being made by huge business executives, time and time again. It would be a waste of time to sit here and rattle off the reasons why The Gray Man, Heart of Stone, and Red Notice don't work. They're all misfires for the same reasons and are all made with a (nearly) identical game plan. These studio executives blow the biggest part of these movies' budgets by offering up fat wads of cash, just enormous sums of money to bring on mega-talent like Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ryan Reynolds, then scrap together what they can with their remaining budget.

RELATED: The 10 Best Netflix Characters, Ranked

Tangible, expensive, amazing shooting locations are no longer in the realm of conversation. Instead, less money is spent and actors are just... digitally dropped inside a giant blimp, like Gal Gadot is in Heart of Stone. Then, a few minutes later, she can be digitally dropped on top of the blimp! Problem solved. This way, Netflix doesn't have to pay to move an entire crew inside a blimp, then on top of a blimp, or put their big movie star in any real danger. Instead, it can all be done in one room, with way less moving around, and a whole lot more green in sight.

Why Are These Netflix Movies Always #1?

Image via Netflix

The folks over at Netflix are no fools, though. They know what they're doing by spending all of their money on the biggest movie stars on the planet. By the time 2022's The Gray Man came out, Ryan Gosling, one of the biggest actors working today, hadn't been in a movie since 2018's First Man. Do you think that he came back because he was passionate about the material, or that he wanted to work with the Russo Brothers? The crowd is silent.

No, Netflix likely chose to grow Gosling's bank account so that they could put another huge movie star in their back pocket. Then, when The Gray Man hits Netflix, a ton of people at home can say "Oh, I know Ryan Gosling! Chris Evans is in this too? And Ana de Armas? Sure, I'll watch this!" Then they fire it up and are dished up some visual sleep aid. That or they shut it off a few minutes in, and the movie quickly flies to the #1 spot on the Netflix Top 10, more people find the movie, and the cycle continues. This happens a couple of hundred million times (apparently) per movie, then both the business executives and the audience move on with their day. One person with more money in their wallet, and the other couple hundred million with nothing but regret.

Netflix Needs More Projects like 'The Power of the Dog' and 'Da 5 Bloods'

Image via Netflix

Not all of Netflix's original movies are bad, though. Not by any means! Sometimes, Netflix spends a properly dispersed and evenly distributed amount of money on talent, production, and marketing. Netflix's horror movies like the Fear Street trilogy and their Babysitter movies have been genuine hits that a lot of people have seen. Not only that, people like them! Imagine that, when you spend a just amount of money where it counts, people will actually like your movies, word of mouth will spread, and you'll have a bonafide success on your hands! Not this nonsense where Netflix is embarrassed and saving face because they spent way too much on Red Notice. "Millions of households have watched Red Notice, I swear! It's as big as Avengers: Endgame!"

Then there are the previously mentioned odd instances where Netflix pays a truly great filmmaker a lot of money to make whatever they want or spends a pretty penny on movies while they are showing in their early festival runs. Nine times out of ten, we get some pretty great stuff out of this strategy. The Irishman, Da 5 Bloods, Guillermo del Toro's Pinnochio, The Power of the Dog, I could go on. Are these movies just a ploy for Netflix to garner awards, a roadmap to nabbing their first Best Picture win? Maybe, but instead of getting cynical, try recognizing that a great filmmaker got paid a ton of money for their great work. Get someone who actually can make big movies to make these mega Netflix movies, not someone who you can push around that had an indie hit at Sundance.

Let's hope that, one day, Netflix figures out that their whole made-for-TV movie-disguised-as-a-blockbuster strategy isn't doing them any favors. People might click on these movies, but no one latches onto them. They don't permeate our cultural lexicon in the way that carefully crafted movies like Barbie and Oppenheimer have, or even Marvel movies have. Put your money where it counts, Netflix, and maybe stop trying to make gigantic action movies every couple of months. It's okay to make smaller movies, that's what you're good at! Every now and then, maybe once a year, you can truly go big. Then, you'll have a feast of riches on your hands. Or a feast of... streams. And happy subscribers? Yeah, that works.