Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia by Greta Gerwig is already making waves with the announcement of a two-week global IMAX run in 2026, a rare move for a streaming giant. This unprecedented decision highlights the growing acknowledgment that certain stories, with their grand visuals and captivating narratives, deserve the complete cinematic treatment. The IMAX experience has been a favorite for filmmakers like Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve, transforming visually ambitious projects into must-see events. While Narnia is a fitting candidate for such a release, it raises the question: why haven’t other Netflix originals been given the same opportunity?

Many Netflix films boast blockbuster-level production values and breathtaking visuals that would shine on an IMAX screen. Movies like Rebel Moon and All Quiet on the Western Front bring epic worlds and emotional depth that cry out for a larger-than-life presentation. Yet, these films have been limited to home screens, denying audiences the chance to fully appreciate their artistry and scale. With Narnia blazing a trail, it’s time to look back at other Netflix originals that should have gotten their moment to shine in IMAX theaters as well.

10 'The Shadow Strays' (2024)

Directed by Timo Tjahjanto

The Shadow Strays follows 13 (Aurora Ribero), a 17-year-old assassin working for a shadowy international organization. After a botched mission in Japan, where her lapse in focus leads to unintended casualties, 13 is placed under suspension and sent to Jakarta for psychological retraining. Abandoned by her organization, 13 decides to help a young boy, which pushes her to face the criminal network of Jakarta and find her identity.

The Shadow Strays is a film that begs to be experienced in IMAX, with its relentless action sequences and visually striking choreography. Critics and audiences praised its nonstop carnage and visuals, which blend gritty aesthetics with neon-lit backdrops and blood-soaked combat. The immersive soundscapes and massive visuals of IMAX would amplify the tension and artistry of its samurai sword fights and hand-to-hand combat. Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, who directed celebrated action movies such as The Night Comes For Us, an IMAX release would honor its ambitious vision, delivering an intense and unforgettable spectacle.

9 'Space Sweepers' (2021)

Directed by Jo Sung-hee

Set in the year 2092, Space Sweepers follows the crew of the spaceship Victory, who survive by scavenging space debris and selling it for profit. Their ragtag team consists of the resourceful Captain Jang, the skilled pilot Tae-ho, the witty engineer Tiger Park, and a robot named Bubs. They stumble upon a young girl hidden in a crashed shuttle, who turns out to be a humanoid robot with abilities sought after by a powerful corporation. What begins as a potential payday for the struggling crew quickly spirals into a dangerous mission to protect the child.

With an IMAX release, Netflix would be opening up new universes beyond Hollywood to audiences with Space Sweepers. This Korean production is a visual marvel that feels tailor-made for the biggest screens with its space adventure and explosive battles. Added with a cast of Korean superstars like Song Joong-ki (Descendants of the Sun) and Kim Tae-ri (The Handmaiden), the movie would connect with Korean fans from all over the world. From the dazzling space debris fields to the intense dogfights among the stars, Space Sweepers offers a visual feast that deserves to be experienced in IMAX.

8 'Nimona' (2023)

Directed by Nick Bruno & Troy Quane

Nimona follows the story of a rebellious young shapeshifter who becomes the unlikely sidekick to Ballister Boldheart, a knight framed for a crime he didn’t commit. Set in a futuristic, medieval world, Nimona’s wild antics and unpredictable powers challenge Ballister’s sense of order and justice as they team up to clear his name. The animated film features an impressive voice cast led by Chloë Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed.

Nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars, Nimona deserves an IMAX release because of its bold and imaginative visual style, which combines futuristic and medieval aesthetics with a vibrant, kinetic energy. The stunning animation brings the sprawling cityscapes, action-packed sequences, and Nimona’s dazzling transformations to life in breathtaking detail, making it one of the greatest animated films to hit Netflix. After a tumultuous production that saw the film canceled and delayed numerous times, an IMAX release would have been a crowning achievement and an opportunity for the movie to be seen by as many people as possible.