In the Heights is shaping up to be one of the biggest hits of the summer. Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's breakout stage musical is loaded with great songs and mesmerizing dance numbers. But why should all of that be limited to a two-hour movie? If In the Heights has you jonesing for even more singing and dancing, Netflix has an impressive offering of original musical series to keep your toes tapping all summer long. Fans of the genre owe it to themselves to check out these gems.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Originating on The CW in the U.S., Crazy Ex-Girlfriend ran for four critically acclaimed seasons but never received the viewership it deserved. The show does have a cult following though, and it’s obvious why. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is undeniably unique, delving into heavy subject matter like mental health, female sexuality, and parenting, all while parodying the television trope of the "crazy ex-girlfriend" obsessed with her former love. Rachel Bloom won a Golden Globe for her turn as Rebecca Bunch, the New York lawyer who abandons her life to follow her dream man across the country to California. Each episode has a couple of original songs and some musical interludes, culminating in a live show that spotlighted the most beloved tracks from the 157 original songs written. It’s hard to think of any other network show that so successfully embraced the musical format while taking it in such unpredictable new directions.

The Get Down

Moulin Rouge! director Baz Luhrman brought the world of 1970s New York to life in The Get Down. Though only 11 episodes long, the series is a provocative, heart-thumping look at a young group of teenagers coming together through music. Featuring a stellar cast, including Justice Smith, Shameik Moore, Jaden Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Daveed Diggs, Giancarlo Esposito, and Jimmy Smits, the music includes the best of disco, rap, hip-hop, and R&B of the era, with each episode beginning with a recap told in rap form. And since it’s a Baz Luhrman production, the costumes and sets are as dramatic and colorful as can be expected. The Get Down had great music and nuanced characters with believable dynamics. The story and setting are gripping and remarkably entertaining, and while it's a shame the show was cancelled so abruptly, the episodes we got are classics.

Selena: The Series

Netflix revisits Selena Quintanilla’s tragic story in Selena: The Series. While the first season focuses on the rise of Los Dinos, the second season turns the spotlight on the star herself, Selena. Charting the history behind Selena's biggest hits and show-stopping performances, the series brilliantly captures the bond between the Quintanilla family that made Selena y Los Dinos the household names they became. The heartbreaking series finale respectfully captures the events around the singer's untimely death, while highlighting the legacy of her music and charisma. Selena’s family members had a say in this biographical retelling of her story, and that somehow makes the series even harder to watch. But the show is a celebration of all that Selena achieved in her young life, and her music, which is featured throughout the series, is unforgettable.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts isn’t touted as a musical, but this animated children’s show has plenty of original songs and musical interludes. The show is set in a post-apocalyptic world where humans hide in burrows because the surface has been overrun by mutated animals. When her burrow is destroyed, Kipo Oak (voiced by The Boys star Karen Fukuhara) finds herself alone on the surface, where she quickly befriends Wolf (Sydney Mikayla), Benson Mekler (Coy Stewart), and his best friend, Dave (Deon Cole). The friends attempt to find Kipo’s father Lio (Sterling K. Brown), but are constantly waylaid by Scarlemagne (Dan Stevens), a power-hungry mandrill with a vendetta against Kipo. This show captures youthful wonder along with a genuinely optimistic outlook, and Kipo and her friends are captivating characters who will draw you in from the first episode. Plus, the songs, including the main theme, will play on a loop in your head for days. We promise that’s a good thing!

Julie and the Phantoms

Based on a Brazilian series, Julie and the Phantoms follows Julie Molina (Madison Reyes) as she recaptures her love for music after the death of her mother. Helping her on her journey are the titular Phantoms – the ghosts of three young boys who died in the 1990s. Luke Patterson (Charlie Gillespie), Alex Mercer (Owen Joyner), and Reggie Peters (Jeremy Shada) are somehow connected to Julie, and together the four of them must figure out how to set the boys’ spirits free. The songs are pop-infused treats readily available on Spotify for you to enjoy after you’ve finished watching the show. Netflix has only produced one season of Julie and the Phantoms, but with any luck we’ll get to see more of this charmingly offbeat story.

