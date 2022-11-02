Netflix's nature catalog is further expanding as the streaming service has announced six brand-new documentaries set to debut over the next several years. With the announcement of various new series on the way, audiences will be able to explore the expansive wonders of our world, both past, and present.

The first series to debut out of the new releases is Our Universe from showrunner Mike Davis, which will debut on the streaming service on November 22, 2022. Narrated by Morgan Freeman and produced by Andrew Cohen, Our Universe will take viewers on an epic journey from the birth of our solar system to our present ecosystems using state-of-the-art special effects and eye-catching footage of Earth's wildlife. In addition to narrating the Our Universe documentary series, Freeman will also be lending his voice to Life on Our Planet from producers Dan Tapster, Keith Scholey, and Alastair Fothergill, which debuts on Netflix in 2023. The series, teaming up with Industrial Light & Magic, will recreate a snapshot of the past and bring to life Earth's long-extinct ecosystems. The series will be produced under Silverback Films and Amblin Television.

Alongside the debut of Life on Our Planet, Netflix will also be releasing Our Planet II in 2023 as well. Created by the same Emmy Award-winning team behind Planet Earth and Our Planet, the upcoming series serves as a sequel to the hit documentary series and will see the return of David Attenborough as he narrates beautiful footage of the natural world and unravels the mysteries of migration patterns. Huw Cordey will produce the series, with Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey serving as executive producers.

RELATED: The Best Documentaries on Netflix Right Now

In 2024, viewers can take a deep dive and witness the marine life on Earth with the release of Our Oceans from series producer Jonathan Smith, which will explore the various oceans of our planet. Alongside the release of Our Oceans, Netflix will also debut Our Living World. Produced by Ben Roy, the series will focus on the breathtaking and mysterious nature of Earth's biological networks and connections. Lastly, in 2025, Netflix will release Our Water World by producer Jackie Garbutt and executive producer James Honeyborne (Blue Planet II). The series will take a look at Earth's natural water sources from the perspective of freshwater systems such as waterfalls, rivers, and cloud forests.

Netflix has found previous success with the release of hit documentaries such as My Octopus Teacher. With the documentaries' popularity, it comes as no surprise that the streaming platform is spearheading several upcoming projects down the road. With the first of these new series arriving later this month, audiences won't have to wait too long before exploring more of Earth's beautiful wonders.

Check out the official teaser for the upcoming series below.