The Big Picture Netflix expands the reality TV Universe with a variety of new series & interactive games for viewers globally.

New seasons of fan favorites like Too Hot To Handle and The Ultimatum bring unique twists & turns.

Exciting new reality shows, including Owning Manhattan and Building the Band, showcase diverse topics and formats.

Netflix has become a titan in the realm of reality television. Netflix original series like Too Hot to Handle, Love Is Blind, and The Circle quickly gained momentum with viewers due to their unique concepts. They’ve branched out further to other reality genres in shows like Buying Beverly Hills and Selling Sunset, to name a couple. It has become clear that Netflix is trying to stay on top as a destination for reality fans, and now they have even more offerings on the horizon. Netflix recently announced the new editions to what they have dubbed the Netflix Reality Universe, with the return of several fan favorites, as well as some exciting brand-new series.

“Once again, Netflix offers an unmatched variety of unscripted programming that pushes boundaries with bold new formats and captivating stories to entertain members across the globe,” said Jeff Gaspin, who is the Vice President of Unscripted Series at Netflix. According to the press release, “These projects build on Netflix’s overall unscripted programming success that also includes: Squid Game: The Challenge, Love Is Blind, Selling Sunset, Selling the OC, Perfect Match, Rhythm & Flow, Is It Cake, Love on the Spectrum, The Trust, The Circle, Temptation Island (coming soon) and much more.” Series like The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On and The Ultimatum: Queer Love will be returning for new seasons accompanied by the interactive game The Ultimatum: Choices.

In addition to their classic offerings, they have also brought an interactive element to the genre with new games connected to some of the top series within their reality TV universe. VP of External Games, Leanne Loombe said, “Through Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game, Too Hot to Handle 2, and Netflix Stories: Love is Blind, we’ve seen how much our members love stepping inside the Netflix Reality Universe, making their own choices and creating their own story,” adding, “Expanding the worlds of beloved Netflix series and films is our greatest opportunity in games, and now members can enjoy four more games based on their favorite unscripted series.” With all of this in mind, here is a list of what’s coming up next on Netflix.

Love Is Blind Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating. Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Bartise Bowden , Micah Lussier Main Genre Reality Seasons 6

1 Perfect Match Season 2

Premieres June 7, 2024

Image via Netflix TUDUM Image via Netflix Close

The series that brings a group of stars featured on other unscripted reality series in the Netflix Reality Universe is back. Perfect Match debuted with immense popularity, maintaining a spot on the TV Top 10 globally on the streamer for 5 weeks. The series brings Netflix reality personalities together with the goal of helping them find true love. The new season is also accompanied by a new interactive game.

Related 10 One-Of-A-Kind Dating Shows You Should be Watching Forget the pods, these individuals are looking for love on a farm, in church, and beyond.

The streamer shared, “Netflix Stories: Perfect Match is an all-new game that casts players on the new season of the show. Players enter the villa as a successful relationship podcaster looking for love on the show, but when someone from their past shows up on night one, they’ll have to decide to pursue something new or explore what might’ve been.” The in-game host is none other than 98 Degrees frontman and Love Is Blind host Nick Lachey.

2 ‘The Mole’ Season 2

Premieres June 28, 2024

Image via Netflix

The Mole returns with a brand new host at the end of June. Ari Shapiro takes the helm of this reality TV series that revolves around deception. The season premiere will take place over three weeks beginning June 28, 2024. The press release states, “This 10-episode competition series will have twelve players working together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end.” One player acts as “the Mole”, whose goal is to sabotage the rest of the group. Whoever manages to make it all the way to the end and is able to expose the saboteur wins the cash prize.

3 ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Season 6

Premieres July 2024

Image via Netflix Image via Netflix TUDUM Close

Everyone’s favorite series about hot people attempting to learn how to love is back, and Season 6 brings with it a whole new curveball. After so many seasons of the show, one would think these contestants will try their best to get to the end, but as fans have seen time and time again, the players tend to care very little about the rules. Season 6’s new curveball certainly won’t help them with that. According to the release, “S6 introduces brand new sidekick 'BAD LANA' who is guaranteed to stir up some trouble.” The new season will also be accompanied by the game Too Hot To Handle 3, which will be available July 18, 2024.

4 ‘Owning Manhattan’

Series Premieres on June 28, 2024

Image via Netflix

First up in the line-up of new shows is Owning Manhattan. According to Netflix, “Owning Manhattan gives a look inside the glamorous, adrenaline-filled universe of high-stakes real estate in New York City.” The series centers around a real estate businessman and the competitive world he has to navigate.

The series description says, “World-famous broker and CEO Ryan Serhant will stop at nothing as he builds his brokerage and goes after the most exclusive luxury listings in the city. And he's not alone: he's leading an ambitious army of agents on a mission to become the #1 brokerage in the world.” Owning Manhattan is produced by World of Wonder Productions, and will have 8 episodes in its premiere season. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Bianca Barnes-Williams, Kelly Montalvo are listed as the executive producers.

5 ‘Building the Band’

Image via Netflix

A new music-focused series is coming soon on Netflix. Building the Band is described as a reality show that “Brings together 50 of the most talented singers for a truly unique competition show where building the perfect band is all about chemistry. The singers are in complete control as they seek to form their very own bands without ever seeing each other. All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry, and merit.” The series promises drama with the singers being forced to unite their personal visions into one.

Building the Band asks the following question: What will happen when the bands finally meet and... looks, choreography, and style come into play?” The host and cast of the music series have not been announced yet. Building the Band lists Cat Lawson, Alison Holloway, Katrina Morrison, and Clara Elliot as the executive producers. The series is produced under Remarkable Entertainment, Banijay UK.

6 ‘Selling the City’

Image via Netflix

The newest addition to the Selling franchise is Selling the City, which went into production this spring. Selling the City is “A new series following a dynamic group of no-nonsense, kickass agents at Douglas Elliman as they navigate the cutthroat world of luxury real estate in New York City.” The new series will have 8 episodes and is produced by Done and Done Productions. Adam DiVello, Skyler Wakil, Chris Cullen, and Kris Lindquist are listed as the executive producers. The official cast will be announced at a later date.

7 ‘Battle Camp’

Image via Netflix

Netflix Reality Universe stars come together in the streamer’s newest competition series, Battle Camp. The series description states, “The greatest stars from across Netflix’s broad slate of reality and doc-series return to face the ultimate physical and mental competition, where a giant spinning wheel randomly decides who stays and who goes.”

The players will have to compete in a variety of challenges and punishments while having to maintain their popularity to keep their name off the show’s own wheel of misfortune. The winner will walk away with a $250,000 cash prize. No hosts or cast members have been announced at this time. Battle Camp is produced by Thames, a label under Fremantle, and Louise Peet, Ashley Whitehouse, Hannah Ganio, and Rebecca McLaughlin are listed as the executive producers.

8 ‘Million Dollar Secret’

Image via S.Singleton

Netflix has begun its own version of Richard Connell’s Most Dangerous Game in the new competition series, Million Dollar Secret. The new series description states, “The [series’s] million-dollar prize is won by one of 12 players right at the start of the first episode. [After] the others will hunt them down – eliminate the millionaire, and the money moves to someone new. When should they strike?

Too soon and they become the target; too late and they may never get the money. Meanwhile, the millionaire can try to get rid of the cash if the heat becomes too much.” The game seems to fall under the competition series that requires mental fortitude and strategy to take home the win. “This is a game of strategy and alliances, where predators can become prey in the blink of an eye,” says Netflix. The series will be hosted by Peter Serafinowicz and produced under Wheelhouse UK, Spoke Studios. Glenn Hugill and Will Nothacker, Russ Friedman, Pam Healey, and Joe Coleman are listed as the executive producers alongside Charles Wachter, who is also the series showrunner.

Love Is Blind can be streamed on Netflix.

Watch On Netflix