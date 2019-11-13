Netflix and Nickelodeon Sign Multi-Year Deal to Make More Animated Stuff

0

If you, like me, grew up watching cartoons from the ’90s and early 2000s, you are in a golden age, my friend. All of these dang shows are getting revived for your favorite streaming platforms, including on the recent Netflix/Nickelodeon specials Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus and Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling. Both of these specials were so delightful, familiarly pleasing, and surprisingly progressive, that Netflix and Nickelodeon have decided to double down on their relationship. The powerhouse ‘N’ companies recently signed a multi-year deal to produce more animated specials, films, and television series based both on existing properties and new ideas yet to come.

“Nickelodeon has generated scores of characters that kids love, and we look forward to telling wholly original stories that re-imagine and expand on the worlds they inhabit,” said Netflix VP of original animation Melissa Cobb in a statement. Currently, the two companies have specials based on The Loud House and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in development, and will likely make more content based on popular Nickelodeon properties as a result of this deal (I, for one, would love an Angry Beavers special, at the very least to hear that damn theme song some more). But I’m also highly intrigued by the “wholly original stories” teased by Cobb. Any chance for a new generation of artists to create new worlds with the backing of major artistic players is a chance worth celebrating.

There are a few more interesting-sounding animated projects coming to Netflix in 2019, including the handsomely animated Klaus and the Cannes sensation I Lost My Body. And president of Nickelodeon Brian Robbins sounds excited to add more.

The Nickelodeon Animation Studio is home to the world-class artists and storytellers behind some of the most iconic characters and shows ever made, and our head of Animation, Ramsey Naito, has been building on that legacy over the past year by ramping up development and production exponentially. The ideas and work at our Studio are flowing, and we can’t wait to work with Melissa and the Netflix team on a premium slate of original animated content for kids and families around the world.

To quote one popular Nickelodeon character: “I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready!”

