Season 2 of the Netflix live-action adaptation of One Piece has yet to announce a release date, but it has already broken a franchise record. The next installment was confirmed immediately following the show's success when it first came out in 2023. Since then, numerous cast members and the reveal of Chopper, the Staw Pirates' doctor, have been announced. As the show grows with anticipation, its production has caused it to reach this niche achievement.

The One Piece franchise spans multiple seasons and manga releases, and the gap between volumes and seasons would typically span months. As Netflix and Eiichiro Oda continue to withhold details of when the next installment will drop, the gap between the first and second seasons of the live-action series will break the franchise record of "longest gap between seasons in the One Piece franchise." While One Piece has numerous content spread around digital and physical media, the gap between episodes and volumes were at least a week or two. Meanwhile, manga volumes would at least have a month or more between releases.

The first episode of the live-action series was released on Netflix nearly two years ago. Since then, the show has been nominated for numerous Children's and Family Emmy Awards and received a Certified Fresh critics' score of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition, it was reported that the show drove significant viewership numbers, accumulating over 72 million views in 2023.

What Do We Know About Season 2 of Netflix's 'One Piece' Series?

One Piece Season 2 will feature the return of the Straw Hat Pirates as they make their way to The Grand Line to find the One Piece. Season 2 wrapped filming in late February 2025, and it's currently speculated that it could come out in late 2025 or 2026. Unfortunately, it was announced that its showrunner, Matt Owens, stepped down from the show to focus on mental health.

Ever since Season 2 was confirmed, new cast members for the show's next installment have been announced. Some of the faces joining the show include Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Never Have I Ever), Katey Sagal (Sons of Anarchy), Jazzara Jaslyn (Warrior), Clive Russell (Game of Thrones), Joe Manganiello (True Blood), Rigo Sanchez (Outerbanks), and Sophia Anne Caruso (The School for Good and Evil).

Season 1 of the One Piece live-action series is available to stream on Netflix.