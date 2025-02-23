Spoilers for the One Piece anime (episodes 457-489), manga (chapters 550-580), and the future of the Netflix live-action series.The facts speak for themselves. One Piece (1999) is one of the longest-running anime to date, currently standing at 1,120+ episodes! Like all anime titles, arcs guide the main story along and help viewers decide whether to continue the show or not. One Piece is famous for its creative and expansive arcs that shape Luffy's (Mayumi Tanaka) journey to become the next King of the Pirates; however, not every arc can be fully translated into a live-action format.

Netflix’s ambitiously successful adaption of Eiichiro Oda’s manga masterpiece is a rare gem in the anime industry, earning roaring applause from loyal fans. Season 2 is set to dive into the Drum Island Arc sometime this year and will introduce the beloved character Tony Tony Chopper (Ikue Ōtani). While the dedicated production team is trying their hardest to bring to life the best parts from the source material, one of the arcs that will present a significant challenge to squeeze into a short episode count is the tragic and iconic Marineford Arc. This pivotal arc will need substantial reworking to thrive within the live-action demands and fan expectations.

The Marineford Arc is One of the Most Tragic and Complicated Storylines in 'One Piece'

The Marineford Arc is a monumental storyline in One Piece that represents the closure of the story's first half. Among one of the longest and most fan-favorite arcs, Marineford features the death of two major characters, Ace (Toshio Furukawa) and Whitebeard (Kinryū Arimoto), and the climatic confession of the existence of Gold D. Roger's treasure — the One Piece! The story spans 33 episodes long, focusing on Luffy's desperate mission to rescue his brother from execution at the Marine's headquarters. With the help of his friends from Impel Down, an entire war breaks out between the World's most powerful pirates and the strongest Marine Admirals.

Unlike the medium of anime and manga, where drawn-out fights and power-ups excel, live-action storytelling sometimes comes off as lesser than the epicness of animation. Netflix's One Piece went above and beyond to gift fans with a faithful adaption, which was victorious because of the cast and crew being fans themselves. Where the live-action Cowboy Bebop failed to transform the thrilling rhythm of the original, Netflix cleverly maintained the majority of the East Blue Saga into only eight episodes and was still able to keep the heart of Oda's genius at the frontline.

That said, their first go at One Piece may have been a stroke of luck since the beginning of One Piece doesn't feature a hefty amount of battles. As the series progresses, fans know the fights and emotional stakes the Straw Hat Pirates face are pushed to the max. The closer the crew travels to the Grand Line, the more the world expands beyond imaginable, and the enemies only get bigger. In the Marineford Arc, the core narrative puts Luffy in an almost helpless situation where the odds are clearly against him. While Luffy has defeated many powerful villains at this point, even the aid of Whitebeard isn't enough against the clash of titan powers at Ace's execution.

Considered one of the most heartbreaking moments in the history of One Piece, Luffy ends up fighting through an entire war just to lose his brother. In a live-action context, where seasons are shorter, and scripts are more condensed, dedicating substantial screen time to a mission that ultimately ends in failure will need major reworking to match Marineford's heart-wrenching tragedy. Rewriting the complex arc to feature the most poignant moments could help the story flow more naturally in an eight-episode count, especially after investing so much time and emotional energy in the tragic rescue mission. But will it be feasible?

Netflix's 'One Piece' Needs to Creatively Shave Down the Massive War at the Marine's HQ