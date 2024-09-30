By the time Netflix's One Piece Season 2 returns to screens across the world on the streaming service, the Straw Hats crew, aboard the Going Merry will have sailed into the Grand Line. The new adventure on the Grand Line will also mean new villains and foes for our heroes to contend with. The live-action series has found its Mr. 3 with David Dastmalchian, who is known for his roles in classics such as The Dark Knight and The Suicide Squad, playing the villain from the source material.

A member of the Baroque Works organization which is set to oppose the moves of the Straw Hats in the coming season. Dastmalchian has, while speaking with The Nerdist, teased his portrayal of the character in depth. The Dark Knight actor praised the show's first season while noting that fans should not expect much integrity from Mr. 3. "I mean, he's so unique and such a fantastically interesting odd character. So, the idea of getting to be a part of what is already an amazing ensemble is incredible — I think that Season 1 was just so great. And I think that what I want to bring to him is finding the David that lives inside of Galino," Dastmalchian said. Regarding Mr. 3's personality, the actor added:

"I want to find the David that is, I mean, he was just an office worker at Baroque Works, and now he's this really cool, weird, often seen-as-bad guy character whose alliances can kind of shift around just like so many of the characters in One Piece. And I'm excited to see what they want to do because they've done such an exceptional job making the anime and the manga into a live-action world."

How Will That Hairdo Make it to Live-Action?

Image by Jefferson Chacon

For the majority of the show's first season, it is fair to say that Netflix embraced even the crazy bits of the original manga in its depictions of the characters. With an exaggerated number 3 on top of his hair, how the streamer decides to depict Mr. 3 in live-action will certainly be exciting to see. On the matter of adapting the hairdo, Dastmalchian reveals:

"I haven't seen anything yet, but I know that the design team on the show has done such a great job staying true to the source material. So even though I haven't seen anything yet, and I don't know what it will look like yet, I am certain it's going to pay great honor to the design from the source material. And I am just super curious about what kind of eyewear I'm going to get to have and I'll see if I can maybe hopefully make my arms look decent enough to be wearing the very short sleeve shirts that he wears."

For those unfamiliar with Eiichiro Oda's long-running manga, Mr. 3 is the main antagonist of the Little Garden Arc and the partner of Miss Goldenweek. Just like several characters in One Piece, Mr. 3 has consumed a Devil Fruit, which grants him unique abilities. Perhaps, not considered one of the most powerful Devil Fruits available, the Doru Doru no Mi gives the character the ability to make wax from the body. Dastmalchian, who is versed in the horror genre with roles in films such as Late Night With The Devil, The Last Voyage of The Demeter, and The Boogeyman, among others, hopes to bring a sprinkling of the horror genre to Mr. 3. "A hundred percent. Also, there's a level of energy and performance that the show taps into really well when you think about the source material," the actor revealed.

One Piece Season 2 is aiming for a 2025 release date. Stream the first season on Netflix.

