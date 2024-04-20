Netflix has easily proven itself to be the most prolific and widely adaptable streaming service when it comes to its original content. They have created films of every genre imaginable with a scope and scale much higher than what other streaming services are capable of. This is seen especially in their extensive catalog of original action films, a genre that can be highly demanding in production and scale, yet Netflix has continuously been able to deliver.

Over the years, Netflix has released a multitude of beloved and highly praised action films, both by critics and audiences worldwide, who were able to deeply connect and resonate with the action on display. Each community and group of people will have their own opinions on which of Netflix's action film offerings are the best, but Letterboxd acts as a great mediator and baseline for the general opinions of modern, younger film fans. Indeed, Letterboxd's choices for the best Netflix original action movies are distinct and much different than others, with a greater focus on the company's full, international offerings.

10 'Ballerina' (2023)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.4/5

Image via Netflix

Ballerina is a South Korean action film that follows Jang Ok-joo, an ex-bodyguard grieving the death of her best friend, Choi Min-hee, whose last wish was for Ok-joo to take revenge on a sex trafficker who victimized her. Ok-joo's quest for vengeance soon takes her on a wild path of taking down anyone and everyone in her way, all for the sake of the glory of revenge and a dying wish.

While an action movie about revenge is relatively simple and overplayed in premise, the biggest strengths of Ballerina come from its execution. There's a lot to love about how Ballerina portrays and shows off its world of deathly justice, from its ruthless and stylized action sequences to the cold and calculated lead performance by Jun Jong-seo. Ballerina easily earns itself a spot among the great R-rated revenge action films of the modern day, such as John Wick, yet distinctly does enough to make it stand out among its contemporaries.

9 'Kill Boksoon' (2023)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.4/5

Image via Netflix

Kill Boksoon is a South Korean crime action film that follows the chaotic life of Gil Bok-soon, considered one of the most renowned professional assassins in the world, striking fear into the hearts of many. At the same time, Bok-soon is doing all that she can to balance her deadly work with her wholesome and simple life as a single mother, with her teenage daughter completely unaware of her life as an assassin.

Kill Boksoon takes full advantage of its brilliant premise, playing off of the conventions and preconceived notions of who can and who cannot be capable of being a hardcore action hero. However, the messages and themes of self-acceptance make the film so effective and engaging for so many people, on top of its top-notch action sequences and the likability of its main heroine. Jeon Do-yeon does a great job at bringing Gil Bok-soon's inner dilemma to life, elevating the film thanks to her outstanding portrayal.

8 'Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King' (2023)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.4/5

Image via Netflix

A continuation and film adaptation from the widely beloved and critically acclaimed anime series Black Clover, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King follows Asta, a boy born with no magic in a world filled with it. As he and his rival, Yuno, both strive to earn the title of Wizard King, a group of banished individuals who previously held the title return to the kingdom to destroy everyone in revenge.

Black Clover as an anime series was already highly regarded for its exceptional and flashy action sequences, with the increased budget and cinematic scope of Sword of the Wizard King only amplifying these strengths. While fans have considered many anime movies to be nothing more than downgrades to the original series, Sword of the Wizard King acts as an effective expansion of the series, an intriguing chapter to tide over fans during the tenuous wait for the next season.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Release Date June 16, 2023 Director Ayataka Tanemura Cast Gakuto Kajiwara , Nobunaga Shimazaki Runtime 1 hr 50 min

7 'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' (2021)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.4/5

Image via Netflix

An animated spin-off film of the widely successful The Witcher series, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf follows the origins of Vesemir, an ambitious and cocky young man who rises to the status of witcher after escaping poverty. As he continues his new life of slaying monsters for coin and glory, he is forced to face his past head-on when a terrifying figment returns with a vengeance. The sorceress Tetra accompanies him to lay waste to the demons of his past once and for all.

Despite taking a completely different form and visual style from the original series, Nightmare of the Wolf features the same combination of exhilarating fantasy action and powerful drama that made the series such a hit. It also helps that the film is completely effective as a standalone film, not requiring any knowledge of the series to fully enjoy and appreciate. Still, Nightmare of the Wolf expands on The Witcher's lore, offering more insights into the Continent and the life of a witcher.

6 'Night in Paradise' (2021)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.4/5

Image Via Netflix

Night in Paradise is a South Korean neo-noir action film that follows the story of Park Tae-gu, a powerful assassin who is offered to switch sides with a rival gang. However, his refusal results in the murder of his sister and niece, causing Tae-gu to murder the chairman of the rival gang in revenge. Forced to flee to Jeju Island and hide, Tae-gu forms an unexpected friendship with the terminally ill Kim Jae-yeon, although members of the gang continue to relentlessly search and hunt him.

Night in Paradise is one of many exceptional South Korean films available on Netflix, with a perfect blending of thrilling and tense action sequences and a powerful and interpersonal story of death and its lasting impact. Many action films are quick to write off and ignore the power that death and the looming threat of it has over people, but it's an aspect that Night in Paradise brilliantly explores. The film creates a distinct energy that gives more weight and power to the action movie proceedings while still having an effective, one-of-a-kind story and message.

5 'Minnal Murali' (2021)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.5/5

Minnal Murali is an Indian superhero action film that follows Jaison, a tailor who is suddenly given superpowers after being struck by lightning. He finds himself with an overwhelming drive to do the right thing and help his hometown in any way necessary, adopting the mantle of the superhero Minnal Murali. His abilities are soon put to the test by the sudden appearance of a powerful villain looking to destroy his hometown.

One of many great Indian action movies on Netflix, Minnal Murali is Indian filmmaking's answer to the massively successful trend of superhero action movies in the United States. On all fronts, Minnal Murali perfectly understands why superhero movies are so impactful and powerful, allowing everyday people to rise and become heroes in their own right. Combining the incredibly likable lead performance of Tovino Thomas, the clear love and passion for superhero films as a whole, and the energetic action that is standard for modern Indian filmmaking, Minnal Murali is sure to delight any fan of action.

4 'Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie' (2022)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.5/5

A standalone movie that would act as the finale for the series, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie brought the same flashy and colorful 2D animation and action to a cinematic scale. The film sees a mysterious traveler from the future arriving to warn the turtles of a dangerous new villain who successfully brings about the apocalypse on Earth. The turtles team up to take down the alien threat but soon realize just how much they've underestimated their foe.

It takes a lot to stand out as an iteration of such a long-running and constantly changing series like TMNT. However, many considered Rise the best version of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with the movie only furthering this sentiment among fans. The film easily features some of the most exhilarating and striking action sequences that 2D animation has to offer, making a standalone case that 2D animation deserves to be supported on the same level as its 3D counterpart.

3 'Athena' (2022)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.6/5