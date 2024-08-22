It has become increasingly apparent that the modern era of filmmaking has been defined by the rise and dominance of streaming services and the original content that they provide. Netflix has especially been at the forefront of this endeavor, producing many original films from a variety of genres compared to the other services. Netflix has especially excelled in animation, a medium that is largely overlooked by other platforms like Amazon and Max.

Netflix has quickly risen through the ranks as one of the best modern platforms for exciting and original animated films from different creative and distinct filmmaker voices. With additions to larger franchises like The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf or a distinct cinematic vision that stands on its own, like Nimona, Netflix is by and large one of the best platforms for animated films in the streaming era. Fans on Letterboxd have anointed these movies as Netflix's best offerings in animation, further cementing the streaming's place as the leader in the pack.

10 'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' (2021)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.4/5

Image via Netflix

Acting as an animated prequel spin-off to the successful Witcher series on Netflix, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf tells the origin story of Vesemir, a fellow witcher and mentor to Geralt. As Vesemir escapes from his life of poverty into the treacherous and adventurous life of a witcher, he is forced to slay monsters and villains for coin and glory as he travels the world for answers. His new life is soon put to a halt when a new terror arrives, forcing him to face the dread of his past head-on.

Nightmare of the Wolf features a lot of the same writing, storytelling, and worldbuilding that made The Witcher one of the best fantasy series of the last 5 years, yet only amplified by the exceptional 2D animated action on display. Its story also works wonders as a standalone story, not requiring any prior knowledge of the franchise to be able to fully enjoy its fantasy elements and story of self-growth. Many fans even consider this film to be better than the actual Witcher series, as well as more faithful to the messages of the original novels.

9 'Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie' (2022)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.5/5

Image via Netflix

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have seen a wide variety of different renditions and reboots over the years, ranging from certified classics like the live-action '80s movies to new hits like Mutant Mayhem. However, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie has quickly risen to be a fan favorite among fans of the turtles, with its focus on flashy 2D animation, providing easily the best action in the entire franchise. Continuing the Nickelodeon series, the film sees a young time traveler from the future sent to the present day to warn the turtles of an impending alien threat.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie finds the perfect balance between action, comedy, and charm that has made the film such a smash hit among not only fans but critics as well. High-octane 2D animation is a continued rarity in the modern era of feature-length animation, with this film's glorious spectacle and use of 2D animation being some of the best of recent years. Even though it comes from a television series, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie goes to considerable lengths to be unique and is a must-watch for all Turtles fans, even those who missed out on the original series.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 5, 2022 Director Andy Suriano , Ant Ward Cast Ben Schwartz , Omar Miller , Haley Joel Osment Josh Brener , Kat Graham Runtime 82 minutes Writers Tony Gama-Lobo , Rebecca May

8 'Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood' (2021)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.6/5

Image via Netflix

Acclaimed director Richard Linklater has proven himself to be a master of nostalgic, humanist filmmaking who can tap into the very essence of human nature and the beauty inherent to the simplicities of life. This is most effectively seen within his most recent animated work, Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood, the director's third rotoscoped animated film after A Scanner Darkly and Waking Life. The film follows one man's reminiscence and trip down memory lane to his childhood in 1969, during the height of the space race, and how he was invited to travel to the moon as a 10-year-old a month before Apollo 11.

While the exceptional rotoscope visuals are a clear highlight that helps carve out a signature identity for the film, the major staying power and strengths of A Space Age Childhood come from Linklater's signature humanist storytelling. The film acts like a direct look into the past, complete with charm and whimsy, blemishes and all, for the era, with an inherent love and respect for the generations of the past. The film accomplishes the seemingly impossible by having audiences feel nostalgic for an era they never lived through.

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 24, 2022 Director Richard Linklater Cast Glen Powell , Zachary Levi Milo Coy , Jack Black Runtime 98 minutes

7 'Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus' (2019)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.7/5

Image via Netflix

One of a trio of legacy movies made for classic Nicktoons that was released on Netflix, Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus brings back the cult classic sci-fi animated series as if it never left. The film follows Zim undergoing a depressive episode after hearing that his leaders, the Almighty Tallest, never had any intentions of traveling to Earth for an invasion. His wallowing ends up catching his rival, Dib, off guard as Zim hatches up a new plan to get Earth in the path of the Almighty Tallest.

Invader Zim has a signature style of darkness and chaotic, absurdist humor, helping it become a fan favorite among the 2000s Nicktoons. Enter the Florpus recaptures that signature approach, amplifying these facets to a cinematic scale and scope and acting as a perfect sendoff and love letter to the series and fans. Even for those who haven't seen Invader Zim, the film has an infectious manic energy that makes it hard not to have a great time while watching.

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus (2019) Release Date August 16, 2019 Director Hae Young Jung , Young Kyun Park , Jhonen Vasquez Cast Richard Steven Horvitz , Rikki Simons , Andy Berman , Melissa Fahn , Rodger Bumpass , Jhonen Vasquez , Wally Wingert , Kevin McDonald Runtime 71 Minutes Writers Jhonen Vasquez , Breehn Burns , Eric Trueheart

Watch on Netflix

6 'Ultraman: Rising' (2024)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.7/5

Image via Netflix

Ultraman has been one of the most prominent and beloved superhero properties to come from Japan, with a multitude of memorable installments and beloved stories gracing multiple mediums over the years. Ultraman: Rising proves to be one of the series' finest moments when it comes to crossing over the cultural barrier and becoming a major hit not just in Japan but across the entire world. The film follows a young athlete who, after taking on the Ultraman mantle, is tasked with protecting a young kaiju baby from a government that wants to destroy it.

Ultraman: Rising finds the perfect balance between being a love letter to long-time fans while also evolving the character to new heights, creating an accessible story for those who have never heard of him. The film features breathtaking animated fight sequences that make the most out of modern animation, with colorful visuals and striking setpieces that live up to the legacy of Ultraman.

Ultraman: Rising (2024) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 14, 2024 Director Shannon Tindle , John Aoshima Cast Christopher Sean , Gedde Watanabe , Tamlyn Tomita , Keone Young , Julia Harriman Runtime 117 minutes Writers Shannon Tindle , Marc Haimes

5 'Hilda and the Mountain King' (2021)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.8/5

Image via Netflix

Hilda is one of the most beloved and acclaimed original animated series that Netflix has released, with a distinct art style and worldbuilding that has helped it be one of the defining fantasy series of the late 2010s. Instead of a standard season finale, Netflix opted to cap off the story and buildup of season 2 with a standalone cinematic event known as Hilda and the Mountain King, an experience that floored audiences and became the unanimous peak of the series. The film sees Hilda waking up in the body of a troll, forced to use her ingenuity and wit to return home and transform back into a human.

Hilda and the Mountain King commented and paid off all the cliffhangers set up during season 2, and was such a success among audiences that the series was allowed to continue into season 3.

Hilda and the Mountain King features the same love and beauty of the original series, providing just about everything that a fan could have asked for in a feature-length finale. It commented and paid off all the cliffhangers set up during season 2, and was such a success among audiences that the series was allowed to continue into season 3. While its rating on Letterboxd is largely boosted by fans of the show, the undeniable quality of the film cannot be denied.

Watch on Netflix

4 'The Mitchells vs. the Machines' (2021)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.9/5

Image via Netflix

Originally planned to have a theatrical release under Sony, The Mitchells vs. the Machines eventually found itself being distributed as a Netflix original film following the COVID pandemic and major shift to streaming services. The film follows the titular Mitchell family, who, while on a road trip to drop off eldest daughter Katie Mitchell to college, end up being the last remaining humans during an AI robot uprising. They are now the unlikely last hope for humanity and must find a way to stop the robot takeover.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines is one of the most beloved and successful projects from producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, with the same quirky style of humor and stylized animation that has made their recent works such a hit. The film acts as a beautiful love letter to the chaos and creation that happen during youth, slinging everything against the wall and simply having fun with making things, no matter how weird. It also tackles an "anti-technology" message with a more nuanced and intelligent take from its contemporaries, helping it become one of the most acclaimed animated films of recent memory.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 23, 2021 Director Michael Rianda , Jeff Rowe Cast Abbi Jacobson , Danny McBride , Maya Rudolph Runtime 1 hr 54 min

3 'Nimona' (2023)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.9/5

Image via Netflix

Originally slated to be released by Blue Sky Studios before their shutting down, many believed that Nimona would never see the light of day before it was miraculously revived and given a second chance at life by Netflix. The film follows the unlikely partnership between a mischievous teenage shapeshifter and a banished former knight who has been framed for the death of the kingdom's queen. Together, they set out to break back into the kingdom to cause chaos and clear the name of the knight, seeking the truth about who was truly behind the queen's death.

Nimona has an energetic animation style that feels like it hopped directly off of the pages of the original graphic novel without limiting any of the dynamic and LGBTQ+ themes of the original story. The film only further increases its exploration of these deeper themes, telling a story that is equal parts comedic and emotionally touching. It's a genuine miracle that the film managed to be released at all, and it's an even bigger miracle that it was such a compelling and excellent film despite its production struggles.

Nimona Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 30, 2023 Director Nick Bruno , Troy Quane Cast Chloe Grace Moretz , Riz Ahmed , Eugene Lee Yang , Frances Conroy Runtime 101 minutes Writers Robert L. Baird , Lloyd Taylor , Pamela Ribon , Nick Bruno , Troy Quane , Keith Bunin , Marc Haimes

2 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' (2022)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.0/5

Image via Netflix

From the masterful visionary director behind the likes of The Shape of Water and Pan's Labyrinth, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is a gothic, stop-motion take on the classic children's story. It seamlessly breathes new life into the classic tale, evolving it to the modern capabilities of cinematic storytelling as well as the best that stop-motion animation has to offer. It mostly follows a similar story to the original, following the ventures of a wooden puppet who desires to be a real boy. Yet, del Toro's take is set in Italy during the destructive rise of fascism under Mussolini's rule.

Guillermo del Toro has always been able to tell moving and powerful stories that appeal to darker, uncomfortable concepts as much as they do the inherent kindness present in humanity. This makes the story of Pinocchio the perfect fit for his filmmaking style, further amplified by the medium of stop-motion animation. The film earned Netflix their first Oscar for Best Animated Feature, an award that they will surely win again in the future.

1 'Klaus' (2019)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.1/5

Image via Netflix

A modern-day holiday film masterpiece that lives up to the legacy and strength of some of the greatest Christmas films of all time, Klaus is a beautiful blending of 2D and 3D animation and a near-perfect animated movie. The film follows Jesper, a spoiled Postal Academy student sent to an Arctic village to act as their postmaster despite the town's disdain and lack of mail. In his attempts to generate interest in mail among the townspeople, he accidentally creates the beginnings of Christmas thanks to the help of a local lonesome carpenter.

Considering just how much 3D animation has learned from 2D animation and overtaken the role as the standard style for feature films, it was only a matter of time before a film accomplished the opposite. Instead of a 3D film that learns from 2D animation techniques, Klaus uses 3D as a reference for its 2D animation, creating a beautiful stylized experience that is unlike any other animated film. It's one of the few times where it truly looks like the future of what animated films could be and continues to be one of the most influential and important animated films of recent memory.

Klaus Release Date November 8, 2019 Director Sergio Pablos Cast Joan Cusack , Rashida Jones , J.K. Simmons , Jason Schwartzman , Mila Brener , Tucker Meek Runtime 97 Writers Zach Lewis , James Michael Mahoney , Sergio Pablos

NEXT: The 10 Best Animated Movies of the 2020s So Far, Ranked