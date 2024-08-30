Netflix has proven itself to be at the forefront of original films in the streaming era, by and large being massively ahead of every other streaming service in both quantity and variety. One specific avenue that Netflix has most notably been beating out the competition has been their original animated films, with the likes of Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Nimona, and The Mitchells vs. the Machines being some of the most beloved animated films of recent memory.

However, as is the case with any platform that prioritizes quantity above all else, for every landmark title Netflix releases comes a catastrophic misfire. From low-budget original films that served to cash in on the latest trends to major disappointments as a part of larger franchises, Netflix has put out many animated failures. The popular website Letterboxd has a distinct vision for which of Netflix's original animated movies are the worst, as the premiere place for modern film fans in the digital era.

10 'Pokémon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back - Evolution' (2019)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 2.5/5

While there have been countless beloved Pokémon movies following the adventures of Ash Ketchum and friends, the first film, Mewtwo Strikes Back, has always been the most iconic. It was only a matter of time before the film would end up getting a remake, with Pokémon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back - Evolution bringing it into the third dimension. The film mostly follows the plot of the original film, with the only major change being to the visuals. Mewtwo Strikes Back - Evolution had a standard theatrical release in Japan before being distributed on Netflix to the rest of the world in early 2020.

To fans who are simply looking to enjoy the original film with a fresh coat of paint, Mewtwo Strikes Back - Evolution goes out of its way to remove core aspects of the original film, ultimately feeling watered down and failed in execution. It certainly doesn't help that the 3D visuals don't look good, with human designs looking deeply uncomfortable, while the Pokémon look less polished than they do in the actual video games.

9 'The Loud House Movie' (2021)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 2.5/5

Nickelodeon has had numerous collaborations with Netflix for feature-length adaptations of their shows, with some films like Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie being massive successes. However, The Loud House Movie proves to be the clear detractor from this trend of critical success, doing very little to justify its existence and setting itself apart from the middling television series. The film follows the Loud family traveling to Scotland after learning that they are the descendants of Scottish royalty, moving into a giant ancestral castle.

The Loud House series is already a mixed bag when it comes to quality and reception, so the larger audience and eyes placed on a feature-length film only made it the target of more scrutiny from Letterboxd. While fans of the series surely found some enjoyment in the manic energy and evolution of the characters, there is very little merit to those who aren't familiar with the source material, a flaw that didn't affect any of the other Nickelodeon and Netflix collaborations.

The Loud House Movie Release Date August 21, 2020

8 'Duck Duck Goose' (2018)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 2.4/5

Originally set to be a standard theatrical release by Open Road Films, Duck Duck Goose was eventually picked up by Netflix following the closure of the production company in 2018. The film follows a lone goose named Peng who has suffered an injury that has left him grounded, unable to fly in the sky with his comrades. While traversing the ground, he finds himself caring for a duo of orphan ducks, teaching them the dangers and beauty that the outside world has to offer.

There's nothing that Duck Duck Goose offers that one can't get from other talking animal movies.

Duck Duck Goose is not as egregiously low quality as some of the other Netflix original animated films, yet it still commits a crime of filmmaking that is disastrous when it comes to a lasting impact. The film is simply too generic and boring to be worth its time, clearly attempting to bank off the success of other avian-based animated films like Rio or The Angry Birds Movie. There's nothing that Duck Duck Goose offers that one can't get from other talking animal movies, being too unlikable and overbearing to get any enjoyment out of.

7 'Fearless' (2020)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 2.4/5