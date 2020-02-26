Netflix Boosts Original Anime Content Through Partnerships with Japanese Creators

Yesterday, Crunchyroll unveiled their first-ever slate of original anime titles set to rollout throughout the year. Today, Netflix followed up. The streaming giant announced, in an official statement that follows below, “that it has partnered with six Japanese creators to develop original anime shows for fans around the world, as part of the company’s continued effort to build on its best-in-class anime originals with deep creative roots in Japan”:

The six creators CLAMP (Cardcaptor Sakura), Shin Kibayashi (The Kindaichi Case Files), Yasuo Ohtagaki (Mobile Suit Gundam: Thunderbolt), Otsuichi (Goth), Tow Ubukata (Mardock Scramble) and Mari Yamazaki (Thermae Romae) are a mix of manga artists, novelists, screenwriters and filmmakers who have each played an integral part in the exploding popularity of anime around the world today.

These partnerships are part of Netflix’s growing commitment to anime and the local industry. Last year, Netflix entered into partnerships with five Japanese animation productions: Production I.G, bones, anima, David Production and Sublimation, and with today’s announcement Netflix aims to continue to expand the creative and production process of some of the most ambitious, and highest quality anime. In addition to the new originals that will be developed, together with the creators, Netflix will also explore ways for members to engage with these new shows off-screen through publishing and consumer products.

Taiki Sakurai, Chief Producer, Anime at Netflix said, “We’re excited to work with these extraordinary creators to bring best in class anime to Netflix. These partnerships are part of our broader investment strategy to support Japanese anime – giving creators the ability to tell bold, innovative stories and giving them access to fans all around the world, because storytelling is boundless in the world of anime”.

In their own words:

Nanase Ohkawa, CLAMP:

“We are very pleased to be welcomed into this brand new initiative. We look forward to the day our shows created with Netflix reach fans across 190 countries.”

Shin Kibayashi:

“It is rewarding to be part of a Netflix show that reaches audiences worldwide as a Japanese creator. I am thrilled to be working on entirely new characters, worlds and storylines.”

Yasuo Ohtagaki:

“As a creator, it is such an honor to be given this opportunity to reach a global audience. From my homeground in Japanese manga into the global major leagues — it is a thrilling time for me to believe in my craft, and aim for new heights.”

Otsuichi:

“For me, it takes a lot of determination, to be part of a Netflix show. I imagine streaming shows to 190 countries all at once will feel somewhat like joining the world championships of content creators. The mere thought of a global audience hungry for new shows blows my mind.”

Tow Ubukata:

“It is a proud moment to join Netflix’s group of world-class creators! With this partnership, I am excited to start working on larger-than-life, space sci-fi shows that fans around the world will love!”

Mari Yamazaki:

“I can’t wait to see how fans around the world will respond to our shows. Those responses will help me become a better creator, and inspire my next creations. It is important to me that shows transcend cultures, and touch the hearts of Netflix members across the world.

More details about these new shows will be announced at a later date.