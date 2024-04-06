While the streaming era as a whole has provided a great deal of engaging and iconic original content across a wide variety of different streaming services, Netflix has continued to be at the forefront when it comes to its original content. The platform has proven time and time again why they are the king of the streaming era, with its multitude of original films being just one way that they've held dominance over other streaming services. While Netflix has provided many iconic titles in a wide variety of genres, some of their strongest offerings are easily in the realm of comedy.

Ranging from exclusive installments in massive comedy film series, or new stories brought to life by the modern day's biggest and brightest comedic filmmakers, there is no shortage of brilliant original comedies on the platform. When it comes to the absolute best comedies that the platform has released, the films have been highly regarded and considered some of the most successful and beloved comedy films of recent memory.

10 'Always Be My Maybe' (2019)

Director: Nahnatchka Khan

One of the better romantic comedies on the platform, Always Be My Maybe follows the story of Sasha (Ali Wong) and Marcus (Randall Park), two childhood friends who drifted apart after an awkward fling. However, fifteen years later, fate has seemingly brought the two together again, yet the stark differences between Sasha's life as a world-famous chef and Marcus's average, local lifestyle prove to come with its own difficulties. However, it's undeniable that the two still have sparks, so they do their best to make this second chance at a relationship work.

As with all great romantic comedies, the crux and biggest strength of Always Be My Maybe comes from the genuine connection and on-screen chemistry between Wong and Park. Both in terms of the genuine romance that the characters build throughout the film, and acting as great comedic foils that constantly bounce off of one another, the duo are on-screen dynamite. As far as Netflix's original romantic comedy movies, Always Be My Maybe is easily one of their best.

9 'Don't Look Up' (2021)

Director: Adam McKay

Acting as an in-your-face satire of climate change, Don't Look Up follows two low-level astronomers who come upon the terrifying discovery that a meteor is set to crash into Earth in six months. In an attempt to warn everyone about the impending doom of the planet, they attempt to go on a press tour to spread the word and hopefully get a solution rolling. However, much to their dismay, most of the world either doesn't believe their claims, or even worse, doesn't care.

Adam McKay's recent comedy films have always been able to successfully toe the line between biding and cutthroat satire with a signature, broadly appealing style of humor that greatly defined his earlier works. Don't Look Up acts as the true pinnacle and combination of the two eras of his career, able to feature both relevant social commentary with absurdist characters and caricatures to create a distinct viewing experience. While not everybody's cup of tea, it's hard to deny the reach and impact that the film has had, being one of Netflix's most successful films of all time, comedy or otherwise.

8 'The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)' (2017)

Director: Noah Baumbach

One of many distinct collaborations between Netflix and acclaimed director Noah Baumbach, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) follows the estranged Meyerowitz family during a long-awaited reunion. With the father of the family, Harold Meyerowitz, having an event in New York meant to celebrate his artistic work, the rest of the family, including the likes of Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, and Emma Thompson, come together for a celebration. It doesn't take long, however, before the family falls back on the infighting and division that had kept them away to begin with.

While not as award-winning or recognized as Baumbach's other iconic film for Netflix, Marriage Story, The Meyerowitz Stories significantly leans more into Baumbach's talents as a comedic writer. His signature writing style combined with the all-star cast of comedic legends comes to create one of the most distinct and consistently hilarious comedies that Netflix has ever released. It's a film that also features as much thematic resonance and powerful themes of familial ties and division as it does hilarious comedic moments that continue to stay funny on every rewatch.

7 'The Half of It' (2020)

Director: Alice Wu

The Half of It is a coming-of-age romantic comedy that follows Ellie, a reclusive straight-A student who has spent her high school years isolated from the rest of the student body. She soon finds herself being hired by straight-D student Paul, who needs help in charming the most popular girl in school and wants to use Ellie's writing abilities to make the perfect love letters. All seems good at first before Ellie soon realizes that she is also beginning to form feelings for the same girl that Paul is into.

While many modern coming-of-age movies have floundered because of how inauthentic and unrelatable their characters were to modern teens, The Half of It succeeds where its contemporaries largely fail. The film takes a much more grounded and realistic approach to the classic teen romance story, showing that it's OK when not everything goes according to plan, as the rocky teenage years are unpredictable and are never perfect for anyone. It has a level of respect for its audience that is rare in teen movies, making it a highly commendable take on the genre.

6 'Bad Trip' (2021)

Director: Kitao Sakurai

A wild hidden camera comedy in the same vein as Borat and Jackass, Bad Trip follows best friends Chris (Eric Andre) and Bud (Lil Rel Howery) as they embark on a wild road trip across the country. While on their journey, they play part in a multitude of crazy pranks and shenanigans that pull real-life people into the mayhem of the story, as they adjust the story based on their interactions. At the same time, the duo is being chased down by Bud's sister Trina (Tiffany Haddish), who is getting up to her own inklings of chaos while hunting the duo down.

While there have been a multitude of failed attempts over the years to recapture the same manic, pranking hidden camera energy of Borat, the only comedian who was truly going to be able to come close to this manic energy was Eric Andre. Andre's experience and similar absurdist prank-based humor seen in his show, The Eric Andre Show, is simply brought to the next level in Bad Trip, with a cinematic budget giving them limitless possibilities for the chaos that unfolds. Especially for fans of Andre's other works, Bad Trip is a must-watch comedy experience.

5 'Do Revenge' (2022)

Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Acting as a modern-day love letter to the classic clique-based teen movies of the late 90s and early 2000s, Do Revenge perfectly recaptures the manic and cutthroat comedic energy of films like Mean Girls and Clueless. The film follows the story of Drea, a former queen bee at her private high school who has her entire social life crashing down around her, losing her status and all of her friends in the process. However, after meeting with new student Eleanor, the two hatch a scheme to get revenge on each other's worst enemies, earning their way back to the top in the process.

Do Revenge is easily one of the best, most underrated teen movies in recent memory, acting as a perfect modernization of the classic revenge-based teen movie. Even more than simply rehashing and revitalizing a once popular trend, Do Revenge builds upon and twists the conventions of its premise to create a wildly engaging and highly unpredictable story. Still, comedy has always been the strongest aspect of these films, and Do Revenge, much like the films that inspired it, is chock full of quotable lines and hilariously memorable moments that make it designed for endless rewatches.

4 'Paddleton' (2019)

Director: Alexandre Lehmann

Paddleton accomplishes the difficult task of finding the humor and pleasant moments in one of the darkest and dreariest things a human can go through. The film follows the story of Michael and Andy, two misfit neighbors who have become the closest of friends, playing games of Paddleton together and watching their favorite kung fu movie. Their friendship however is now taking an emotional turn, as Michael is diagnosed with terminal cancer, and requests Andy's help in making his last days on Earth worthwhile.

It's easy to mess up a film like Paddleton, as the stark contrast between awkward, uncomfortable comedy and a genuinely uncomfortable experience can easily be misconstrued by an audience. However, what makes the film work so exceptionally well are the performances and genuine chemistry between Mark Duplass and Ray Romano, who sell their years-long friendship with constant riffing and genuine back and forth. Even when it gets to its most emotional and heartbreaking moments, the film still understands the importance of humor, even in the darkest of times.

3 'Dolemite Is My Name' (2019)

Director: Craig Brewer

Dolemite Is My Name is a comedic biopic that follows the rise of Rudy Ray Moore (played by Eddie Murphy), the creative visionary behind the iconic pimp character of Dolemite in the 1970s. As the character and Moore attain more and more popularity, it entices Moore to take the next step, creating a feature film out of the Dolemite character, and creating a cinematic experience for an untapped audience. The production comes with its own difficulties and chaotic moments, as the industry veterans simply don't understand Moore's vision for the film.

Dolemite Is My Name is able to effectively balance its comedic aspects with its biopic statue to make for a perfect blending of the two, telling a wild and comedic story without shying away from the importance and merit behind Moore's work. The film works as well as it does thanks to the exceptional lead performance from Murphy, who easily provides one of the best performances of his career, fully adopting and tapping into Moore as a person.

2 'Glass Onion' (2022)

Director: Rian Johnson

The highly anticipated sequel to one of the most beloved and recognizable whodunit films in recent memory, Glass Onion follows another wild, high-class murder mystery helmed by detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). Blanc finds himself invited to a private island birthday bash for a massive tech billionaire, alongside an eclectic group of his close friends and confidants. However, after realizing that the host didn't actually send him an invite, it becomes apparent that someone on the island may be looking to murder the billionaire during his own party.

Much like Knives Out before it, Glass Onion is a hilarious deconstruction and subversion of the whodunit genre, telling a wild and convention-breaking story with a multitude of brilliant twists and turns. It also keeps the same level of top-notch comedy that was present in the first film, riffing on the disconnect between the wealthy elite and the common folk, with a distinct focus on social media and celebrity status this time around. It's the most prominent example of Netflix picking up the reigns for an already existing comedy franchise, and showing that under their banner it has the potential to be a legendary, long-lasting series.

1 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' (2018)

Directors: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a hilarious collection of six different short stories taking place in the old Wild West during the end of the Civil War. The stories range from tales of fortune and glory to those of unfortunate fate and death, each chock-full of the distinct comedic wit, charm, and thematic resonance that is expected from the Coen Brothers. While each of the six stories acts separate from one another, they share some distinct overarching themes and concepts, coming together to create an outstanding full package.

The Coen Brothers have attained legendary status over the years for their distinct approach to comedy and storytelling, with The Ballad of Buster Scruggs only continuing to show off their strengths as writers and directors. Each of the six stories is hilarious and effective enough to work on their own, yet when combined creates a legendary singular experience that easily justifies the cinematic approach. While Netflix has attempted this similar style of an autistic approach to an anthology of short films with The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs accomplished this not only first, but better.

